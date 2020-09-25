Student Services Technology Company to Hire for Education Support Advocate in Cleveland

BlackBeltHelp is adding value to the employment sector impacted by COVID-19 by providing career opportunities. They are accepting applications for the Education Support Advocate (ESA) in remote positions for the residents of Cleveland, United States.

Cleveland, OH, September 25, 2020 --(



The primary responsibility of a BlackBeltHelp Tier 1 ESA is to deliver support to BlackBeltHelp clients. ESA's will receive interactions from multiple channels including telephone, email, and chat from internal as well as external points of contact. ESA's are to maintain a proficient knowledge of supported application procedures and be able to assist users with a variety of problems.



The roles and responsibilities for this opportunity include:



· Providing friendly, courteous, and quality support to all users.

· Striving to meet or exceed all SLA goals.

· Responding to incoming telephone calls, voicemail, web-submissions, emails, and/or chat for assistance from users experiencing problems.

· Troubleshooting, analyzing, resolving, tracking, escalating, and accurately documenting various technical problems (i.e. software, hardware, and client-specific applications).

· Documenting customer requests in the appropriate issue tracking system.

· Routing tickets accurately to client level support when needed.

· Staying current on and adhere to established policies, procedures, and documentation.

· Being a subject matter expert in the full suite of supported client systems and processes.



"We continue to grow our workforce opportunities by expanding the education technology support services, which are increasingly in demand." –Anthony R. Humphreys, President, BlackBeltHelp.



