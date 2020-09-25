Press Releases CloudQ Press Release

Receive press releases from CloudQ: By Email RSS Feeds: CloudQ Joins the Movement, Makes Commitment to Integrated Philanthropy

CloudQ announced today that it has joined Salesforce Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community key stakeholders in every business.

Alpharetta, GA, September 25, 2020 --(



CloudQ is joining an impressive network of entrepreneurs and companies around the globe that have committed to philanthropic efforts through the Pledge 1% movement. By pledging employee time, CloudQ is demonstrating a commitment to philanthropic leadership.



Comments on the News

“We are honored to be a part of this prestigious program. CloudQ has supported our local community for years by volunteering for local charity functions, fundraising for various causes, and providing free support to local non-profits. The Pledge 1% directly ties with our core values,” said Yaser Hameed, CEO of CloudQ.



“We are incredibly excited that CloudQ has taken the pledge,” said Amy Lesnick, chief executive of Pledge 1%. “CloudQ can play a pivotal role in building this movement and promoting a new normal in which all companies, big and small, integrate giving back as a core value in their business.”



About CloudQ

CloudQ helps companies succeed by consulting, implementing solutions, and providing certified professionals. We provide unparalleled guidance on Strategic Planning, Implementation, and Maintenance of software Business Solutions for our clients in a cost-effective way. We provide high quality work, deliver on time, and stay within project and program budgets. We’ve developed a team with the skills necessary to plan, build, and launch business solutions for a diverse clientele in a broad range of industries: Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Consumer Products. For further information, visit https://www.cloudq.net



About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce, and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, profit, product and/or employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it easy for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org Alpharetta, GA, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Salesforce Silver Partner, CloudQ, announced today that it has joined the Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community key stakeholders in every business. Spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce, and Tides, Pledge 1% empowers companies to donate 1% of product, equity, profit, or employee time to improve communities around the world.CloudQ is joining an impressive network of entrepreneurs and companies around the globe that have committed to philanthropic efforts through the Pledge 1% movement. By pledging employee time, CloudQ is demonstrating a commitment to philanthropic leadership.Comments on the News“We are honored to be a part of this prestigious program. CloudQ has supported our local community for years by volunteering for local charity functions, fundraising for various causes, and providing free support to local non-profits. The Pledge 1% directly ties with our core values,” said Yaser Hameed, CEO of CloudQ.“We are incredibly excited that CloudQ has taken the pledge,” said Amy Lesnick, chief executive of Pledge 1%. “CloudQ can play a pivotal role in building this movement and promoting a new normal in which all companies, big and small, integrate giving back as a core value in their business.”About CloudQCloudQ helps companies succeed by consulting, implementing solutions, and providing certified professionals. We provide unparalleled guidance on Strategic Planning, Implementation, and Maintenance of software Business Solutions for our clients in a cost-effective way. We provide high quality work, deliver on time, and stay within project and program budgets. We’ve developed a team with the skills necessary to plan, build, and launch business solutions for a diverse clientele in a broad range of industries: Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Consumer Products. For further information, visit https://www.cloudq.netAbout Pledge 1%Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce, and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, profit, product and/or employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it easy for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org Contact Information CloudQ

Subin Saleem

(404) 410-1441



www.cloudq.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CloudQ