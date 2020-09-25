SottoPelle® Recognizes Michael Zufelt, D.O. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Cottonwood Heights, UT, September 25, 2020



As a Utah native, Michael Zufelt, D.O. enjoys serving his patients and friends in the Salt Lake City, Utah and surrounding areas under the name of Hair Restoration Center of Utah. He continues to provide a world-class experience and has been doing so for the past 27 years.



Michael Zufelt, D.O., Salt Lake City, Utah, completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Utah and Brigham Young University, and received his medical degree from Western University in southern California and residency from Midwestern University in Chicago. After practicing as an Emergency Specialist in Salt Lake City and Bountiful, Utah, for several years, Michael Zufelt, D.O. completed the prestigious MHR fellowship in Hair Transplant Surgery.



Michael Zufelt, D.O. developed an interest in HRT after using it himself for a couple of years. Michael Zufelt, D.O. found the benefits of using HRT incredibly life-changing. Michael Zufelt, D.O. always likes to share advances or benefits in medical therapy with his patients. Over the last few years, many of his hair patients were coming in and were on HRT, many of them using topical and self-injections, which were increasing their hair loss, so he needed to find a solution for both problems. The bio-identical pellets seemed to be the best option. Michael Zufelt, D.O. says he believes strongly that it is best to help the body heal from "within.” Taking care of the body so that it can adjust and deal with whatever it receives, whether it is a tough day at work or a hard work out or a hair transplant surgery if it is in prime condition and well balanced, it can respond to the level we want.



”SottoPelle® met the needs of my patients to improve their hormone levels and feel more youthful as well as minimizing the effects on hair loss,” said Michael Zufelt, D.O. “The SottoPelle® staff have also been so supportive in all aspects of the field.” Their commitment to excellence fits with my personal philosophy "to help each patient by giving them something they can enjoy for the rest of their lives."



When Michael Zufelt, D.O. is not working, he has a love for running. He mostly runs the local trails and also mountain bikes. The Best Day, Michael Zufelt, D.O. loves to water ski and spend as much time outdoors as possible.



“We are proud to be associated with Michael Zufelt, D.O. whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Michael Zufelt, D.O. as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



View additional information about Michael Zufelt, D.O. or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/michael-zufelt-do



Provider Information:

Michael Zufelt, D.O.

2104 Fort Union Blvd

Cottonwood Heights, Utah, 84121

(801) 943-1751



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



