Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Luxury Brokerage Welcomes Samantha Locke

Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Madeira Beach launches campaign to benefit Special Olympics.

Madeira Beach, FL, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, ranked the number one Top Workplace 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times, announced that Samantha Locke has joined the luxury real estate brokerage as an administrative assistant to help promote the shop's real estate advisors' work in the local market; as well as, create and find opportunities to foster the shop's growth and integration into local communities. Ms. Locke is in the process of obtaining her real estate license.

Ms. Locke has a strong background in marketing and project management. Currently, she is arranging a virtual fundraiser campaign encouraging people to donate monies for each hour of working out. All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, a reputable organization dedicated to building unified communities. Engel & Völkers is a proud champion of Special Olympics, and many of the Realtors® donate portions of their commissions to the organization on behalf of their clients.

Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, "We are pleased to have Samantha join our shop. Her experience, creativity, and passion for this life-changing business are clearly seen through her work."

To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of Realtors®, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 33 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com.

Contact Information
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
belleair.evrealestate.com
Cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

Cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



