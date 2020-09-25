Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Multiple Realtors® Join Engel & Völkers Belleair Luxury Realty Shop

Engel & Völkers Belleair welcomes five more luxury real estate advisors: Phil Cookson, Josiah Gross, Jim Izzolo, Ted Simon, and Sylvia Tzekas.

Belleair Bluffs, FL, September 25, 2020 --(



The five Realtors®, Phil Cookson, Josiah Gross, Jim Izzolo, Ted Simon, and Sylvia Tzekas, all have diverse backgrounds with many years of experience in real estate. Fluent in English and German, Cookson transitioned from Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group bringing extensive sales experience as a Million Dollar Club member. Gross is not only a residential real estate advisor but is also Vice President of one of the oldest Development and Management companies in the state of Florida. Izzolo is a thirty-four year Indian Rocks Beach resident hailing from Long Island, NY and has over twenty-three years of real estate experience. Simon owned a property management company for over twelve years that bought, sold and rented properties, and Mrs. Tzekas is one of the owners of the Sea Sea Riders Restaurant in Dunedin, FL and has listed a 3.20 acre lot in Clearwater Beach, FL currently listed at $26,900,000.



Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Engel & Völkers Belleair Broker and License Partner, comments, “We are happy to welcome these experienced real estate advisors to the Engel & Völkers family! Our goal is to hire dedicated and prospering Realtors® who want to grow their career with a focus on the luxury market not only locally, but also internationally as we are a truly global company.”



To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



