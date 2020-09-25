Cambridge Friends School Leads COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts in Schools with Installation of Upper Room Germicidal Ultraviolet Lighting (GUV)

Press Releases Cambridge Friends School Press Release

Progressive Quaker school applies antimicrobial technology as part of comprehensive in-person reopening plan.

CFS conducted an extensive amount of research to ensure the school could achieve its reopening goals safely and effectively. The use of upper room GUV lighting was introduced by Salmaan A. Keshavjee, MD, PhD, ScM, current CFS parent and Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Edward A. Nardell, MD Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Division of Global Health Equity, Harvard Medical School. Their experience with airborne diseases and knowledge of GUV interventions gave assurance to the School’s Reopening Task Force and Board of Trustees to approve the installation of this antimicrobial technology.



David Tierney, Head of Cambridge Friends School states, “The School’s objective in determining our reopening plans has been simple: to fulfill our educational mission in the safest school environment possible. The COVID-19 pandemic warrants such countermeasures as UV-C lighting to reduce indoor person-to-person transmission. With the change in weather and flu season fast-approaching, the UV-C lighting will also help to limit the spread of other airborne viruses; prioritizing the health and safety of our community and ensuring that the School may operate at its full potential.”



Recognizing that not one single approach will completely eliminate the spread of COVID-19, the installation of this UV-C lighting is only part of a comprehensive plan at CFS which includes administrative controls and self-reporting; surface cleaning and sanitizing; physical distancing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE); and adjustments to the HVAC system to ensure that only 100% fresh air is introduced to classrooms.



AeroMed, Inc. will be installing and commissioning nearly sixty nm-254 UV-C lights throughout CFS, with a plan for the new UV-C lighting to be fully operational within a few weeks.



Cambridge Friends School is a co-ed Pre-Kindergarten through grade 8 school in north Cambridge, MA. As the only Quaker school in Massachusetts, Cambridge Friends School engages students in meaningful academic learning, while encouraging all students to develop their intellectual, physical, creative, and spiritual potential. Strongly rooted in social justice principals, the Cambridge Friends School community engages in antiracist and antihomophobic work both in our curriculum and in our community.

