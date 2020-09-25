Conserwater Technologies Announces Launch of the O2C Marketplace, the World’s First International Soil Carbon Offset Market

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ConserWater Technologies Press Release

ConserWater is announcing the launch of the O2C Marketplace, the world’s first international soil carbon offset market, where corporations & governments can pay to offset their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and farmers around the world are incentivized to adopt practices that increase the organic carbon in the soil, thereby sequestering CO2 out of the atmosphere.

Mountain View, CA, September 25, 2020



Climate change has begun to touch our day-to- day lives with an increasing level of severity every year. From the raging fires in California to the record- breaking Atlantic hurricane season, there is no doubt that humanity is headed on the path to climate disaster. But part of the solution to this global problem might be right under our feet – in our soil. Most plans to limit global warming have significant contributions of carbon sequestration, but sequestration is traditionally a very expensive endeavor, with prices as high as $100/ton to remove CO2 directly from the atmosphere. But an often overlooked method is the ability of farmers to store carbon in their soils just with small changes to their farming behavior, at costs lower than $20/ton. To date, due to the widespread geographical distribution of farms, it has been very difficult in practice to validate carbon sequestration efforts by farmers, even though this method could sequester over 1/8 of humanity’s current greenhouse gas emissions every year, according to the IPCC.



Today, ConserWater Technologies is announcing the launch of the O2C Marketplace, where individuals, corporations and governments can pay to offset their greenhouse gas emissions, and farmers around the world are incentivized to adopt practices that increase the organic carbon in their soil, thereby sequestering CO2 out of the atmosphere. Historically, verifying carbon increases on the farm has required extensive soil sampling, the expenses of which could exceed the incentives provided to the farmer. In the O2C Marketplace, this verification will now be performed by ConserWater’s CarbonFocus AI, which can detect absolute soil organic carbon levels using satellites and AI at any location on the planet.



ConserWater’s CarbonFocus AI is in line with its other offerings, such as MoistureFocus, NitrumFocus and PhosphoFocus, which all enable the determination of absolute farm-level quantities without the use of any soil sampling, sensors or other hardware. This enables any farmer in the world to use ConserWater and save. Using ConserWater, farmers are already to save 20-30% on water and fertilizer, and now stand to make up to $40 or more per acre through the O2C marketplace by increasing their organic carbon. In addition, increases in organic carbon tend to improve the fertility of farms, so this is a win-win arrangement for both farmers and those wishing to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.



ConserWater Technologies is headquartered in California, USA, and has been helping farmers to grow more with fewer resources since 2016. Its mission is to help farmers mitigate and adapt to a changing climate, and the O2C Marketplace is its biggest initiative to date to move the needle on climate change.



Individuals, corporations and governments can start signing up from today to offset their carbon emissions with the help of farmers around the world. All they need to do is visit www.conserwater.com/carbon.html to sign up and start reducing their carbon footprint.



“We are very excited to launch the O2C Marketplace and usher in stronger connections between stopping climate change and improving farmers’ lives,” said Aadith Moorthy, the founder and CEO of ConserWater Technologies. “The O2C Marketplace has the ability to scale to the world’s soil carbon sequestration needs and the potential to significantly reduce global warming’s effects.”



In the near future, farmers worldwide will no longer have to bear the brunt of climate change, but will be able to use ConserWater with no soil sampling or hardware, and will be a part of the solution to stop climate change.



About ConserWater Technologies:

We, at ConserWater Technologies, aim to bring precision agriculture to every farm worldwide, with AI. We are a diverse team of AI-experts and entrepreneurs dedicated to solving the age-old issue of efficient water and resource access for everyone. This issue has been exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change, and it is more important than ever for us to optimize our resource usage.



Additional Information

Website: www.conserwater.com

Press Kit: http://www.bit.ly/conserwater2

Facebook: www.facebook.com/conserwater/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ConserWater

Media Contact: Subramaniam Satyamoorthy

Subramaniam Satyamoorthy

+16502826571



conserwater.com



