Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cloud Analogy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on Different Types of APIs Available in Salesforce

This webinar will be presented by Aniket Choudhary, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy and Pushpendra Yadav, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy.

Dover, DE, September 26, 2020 --(



This webinar will be presented by Aniket Choudhary, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy and Pushpendra Yadav, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy. It will be highly beneficial for professionals in the Salesforce ecosystem who want to gain in-depth knowledge about the Salesforce Lightning Platform APIs, integration, API design, or API management.



In this interactive webinar, the attendees will learn:



How APIs can help you do better outsourcing and how increased mobility can automatically allow you to access the information.



Which APIs are available/supported by Salesforce.



Which API is suitable for your requirement.



How the Streaming API will help you to track the changes in the salesforce database.



During this live webinar titled "Different Types Of APIs Available In Salesforce,” certified Salesforce developers from Cloud Analogy will share invaluable insights on different types of Salesforce APIs, including what they are & when to use them.



Webinar Topic: Different Types Of APIs Available In Salesforce

Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Time: 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT



Registration for this webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.



About Pushpendra Yadav



Pushpendra Yadav is a highly talented Salesforce Developer with rich experience with the Salesforce platform and related technologies. He possesses strong knowledge of VisualForce and Salesforce development with experience in coding using APEX. Pushpendra has a demonstrated history of working in the Information Technology & Services industry. He has in-depth knowledge of the Salesforce CRM platform's technical and functional features, such as Salesforce.com Development, Integration, Apex Data Loader, Apex Programming, and Salesforce Lightning, and Community development.



About Aniket Choudhary



Aniket Choudhary is a skilled Full Stack Developer who possesses in-depth knowledge of business processes and the Salesforce platform and primary software development expertise. He is a proactive and dedicated developer who provides value to the business by automating complex business processes and ensuring the system is clean and efficient. He has hands-on experience and solid knowledge of creating complex workflows, triggers, APEX development, complex validation rules, AppExchange, and legacy platform integrations.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce Development Company, has announced that it will host an online, free webinar on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT.This webinar will be presented by Aniket Choudhary, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy and Pushpendra Yadav, a Senior Salesforce developer at Cloud Analogy. It will be highly beneficial for professionals in the Salesforce ecosystem who want to gain in-depth knowledge about the Salesforce Lightning Platform APIs, integration, API design, or API management.In this interactive webinar, the attendees will learn:How APIs can help you do better outsourcing and how increased mobility can automatically allow you to access the information.Which APIs are available/supported by Salesforce.Which API is suitable for your requirement.How the Streaming API will help you to track the changes in the salesforce database.During this live webinar titled "Different Types Of APIs Available In Salesforce,” certified Salesforce developers from Cloud Analogy will share invaluable insights on different types of Salesforce APIs, including what they are & when to use them.Webinar Topic: Different Types Of APIs Available In SalesforceDate: Wednesday, October 7, 2020Time: 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMTRegistration for this webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.About Pushpendra YadavPushpendra Yadav is a highly talented Salesforce Developer with rich experience with the Salesforce platform and related technologies. He possesses strong knowledge of VisualForce and Salesforce development with experience in coding using APEX. Pushpendra has a demonstrated history of working in the Information Technology & Services industry. He has in-depth knowledge of the Salesforce CRM platform's technical and functional features, such as Salesforce.com Development, Integration, Apex Data Loader, Apex Programming, and Salesforce Lightning, and Community development.About Aniket ChoudharyAniket Choudhary is a skilled Full Stack Developer who possesses in-depth knowledge of business processes and the Salesforce platform and primary software development expertise. He is a proactive and dedicated developer who provides value to the business by automating complex business processes and ensuring the system is clean and efficient. He has hands-on experience and solid knowledge of creating complex workflows, triggers, APEX development, complex validation rules, AppExchange, and legacy platform integrations.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cloud Analogy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend