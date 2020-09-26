CompuData Recognized as a Top Women Owned Business in Philadelphia for 2020

Press Releases CompuData Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, September 26, 2020 --(



CompuData is ranked as the 12th largest Woman Owned Business in the Philadelphia region. For companies 100% owned by women, CompuData is in the top 5. Rankings are based on previous year’s (2019) revenue and the number of local employees. The Philadelphia Business Journal’s Book of Lists is thoroughly researched and provides readers with the most successful area companies in their fields, by ranking.



“Our team is honored to be recognized as a Top Woman-Owned Business,” said Angela Nadeau, CEO and President of CompuData. “We are proud to be a Philadelphia business technology partner to our clients and provide ERP Software, Cloud and IT solutions to the Philadelphia region and beyond for nearly 50 years.”



CompuData’s strong growth and technology expertise has earned the firm distinguished recognition throughout 2020. Earlier this year, CompuData was named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The company was also recognized by Accounting Today’s VAR 100, an annual ranking of the top resellers and implementers of accounting software. CompuData also celebrated its 17th consecutive year of recognition on Bob Scott’s Insights (BSI) annual ranking of the Top 100 VARs across North America. Lastly, CompuData has WBNEC and WOSB certifications.



“We are very proud of the recognition we have received throughout 2020 as it reinforces our commitment to our clients to provide outstanding solutions, services and support,” states Nadeau.



About CompuData

Debbie Pfeiffer

215-969-1000



compudata.com



