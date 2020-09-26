Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again on Long Island

Press Releases Safeguard Self Storage Press Release

Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, of a new self-storage facility in New York's Long Island market located at 1522 Old Country Road in Plainview. This is the company's 6th facility on Long Island and its 76th nationwide.

Plainview, NY, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Safeguard Self Storage is increasing its strong presence on Long Island with this new facility. With 853 storage units and 63,235 rentable square feet of storage space, it is located about seven miles north of the company's Massapequa facility. It is exceptionally well located for the 72,000 people who live in the three-mile trade area.Similar to Safeguard's 75 other facilities nationwide, the Plainview facility was meticulously designed with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include two bay indoor loading area and climate controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air conditioned during the hot summer months. This facility also utilizes the latest in self-storage technology including digital video recording of the property and the Nokē Smart Entry System. The Nokē System is the only true cloud based access control system with an electronic locking solution. The system allows smart phone enabled access to the building, loading bays, storage area and storage units via electronic door locks. This facility is also the new Home Office for Safeguard's Investment Department and Development Team."The location of this new facility, on Old Country Road in Plainview, permits us to boldly announce the Safeguard brand to the 21,000 people who drive by each day. This facility will help Safeguard continue to build on its critical mass in this important market," said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage."Safeguard is excited about the opening of this new facility in New York's Nassau County. In addition to this facility, we have eleven additional developments in the pipeline that are under way including five in Florida, five in New York and one in Philadelphia," said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage."I would go as far as to state that this is one of the best, if not the best looking facility we have ever opened," said Ken Finlay, Executive Vice President of Operations for Safeguard Self Storage.Safeguard opened the Plainview self-storage facility on September 16, 2020 with Facility Manager, Kevin Balicki.

