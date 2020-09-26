Matcha Design (Tulsa) Named a Top B2B Creative & Design Company in Oklahoma by Clutch

Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

Tulsa, OK, September 26, 2020 --(



Recognized as a top B2B company in Oklahoma in the 2020 Clutch Leader Awards, you'll find Matcha Design on the list of highest-ranking B2B companies on their site according to location and service line - shown prominently in the creative and design category.



Clutch is the Washington, DC based resource for B2B service providers. Their team conducts independent research into B2B companies to ensure fair and transparent ratings and rankings. Leader Award winners are determined based on a company's online presence, past clients, and reviews on Clutch.



"We're honored to be recognized by Clutch, as it affirms our work among global leaders in the B2B service industry. We're passionate about serving our clients, and it's always a joy to see them flourish in today's highly competitive marketplace." - Chris Lo, President



"Thankful for all of our clients that left reviews on Clutch, we continue to appreciate their words. Nothing else does a better job at describing why we do what we do." - Matcha Design Team



"The Matcha team is a joy to work with. They are professional, creative and truly care about their client's success. I look forward to our next project together!" - Pastor, Presbyterian Church



This award and Matcha's perfect 5-star rating on Clutch was only made possible by customer support - from their past and continuing clients. Matcha encourages their clients to visti their Clutch profile and leave a review at https://clutch.co/profile/matcha-design



About Matcha Design

Chris Lo

918-749-2456



www.matchadesign.com



