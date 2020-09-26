David Evans and Associates, Inc. Welcomes John Moynier

Press Releases David Evans and Assoc., Inc. Press Release

Moynier serves as an elected member of the Board of Directors for the Floodplain Management Association (FMA) and served as Water Resource Chair for the National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAEP). He also sits on several committees within other industry associations.



For more than 40 years, DEA has provided clients with unique and innovative design services for transportation, water, environmental, land, energy and marine infrastructure systems. DEA's staff includes engineers, surveyors, hydrographers, planners, landscape architects and natural resources scientists. DEA has 30 offices in 11 states and employs more than 750 people. DEA is an employee-owned corporation and consistently ranks among ENR's (Engineering News Record's) "Top 100 Pure Design Firms" in the United States.



ctsh@deainc.com Tustin, CA, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- David Evans and Associates (DEA), a professional services consulting firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, has welcomed John Moynier as a Vice President and California Regional Water and Environment Market Leader within their Tustin office. Moynier brings nearly 40 years of experience in serving water resource and infrastructure clients. John is a recognized expert in the integration of floodplain management, water resource planning and environmental analyses, and has split his career between the public and private sectors. He is a Certified Floodplain Manager and a Certified Environmental Professional with extensive experience in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), as well as a broad range of other water resource and environmental regulations.Moynier serves as an elected member of the Board of Directors for the Floodplain Management Association (FMA) and served as Water Resource Chair for the National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAEP). He also sits on several committees within other industry associations.For more than 40 years, DEA has provided clients with unique and innovative design services for transportation, water, environmental, land, energy and marine infrastructure systems. DEA’s staff includes engineers, surveyors, hydrographers, planners, landscape architects and natural resources scientists. DEA has 30 offices in 11 states and employs more than 750 people. DEA is an employee-owned corporation and consistently ranks among ENR’s (Engineering News Record’s) “Top 100 Pure Design Firms” in the United States.For more information contact:Craig SheahanDavid Evans and Associates, Inc.503.499.0283ctsh@deainc.com Contact Information David Evans and Associates, Inc.

