Empowering Punch Weight Loss Academy: 16 Weeks to a Healthier You

Empowering Punch, co-owned by fitness and personal training experts Paul and Danyl Scianna, are happy to launch their 16-week Weight Loss Academy. They have helped many clients over the years overcome weight and nutrition issues and are highly sought after. Changing lives one punch at a time is the Empowering Punch motto.

Strongsville, OH, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Empowering Punch, having been in business since 2008 and changing lives one exercise, boxing class and customized meal plan at a time, announced that they are accepting enrollment into their highly-anticipated 16-week Weight Loss Academy.The program, created by husband and wife fitness and personal training duo, Paul and Danyl Scianna, is unique in so many ways. Those who enroll won't have to feel guilty eating their favorite foods or snacks – especially with holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas – coming up. Individuals will also be educated on how to transform their own body, habits and mindset as well as how to navigate proper nutrition and to not only identify but manage their potential eating triggers.Paul Scianna, co-owner of Empowering Punch, has years of experience with various styles of fitness and performance training. He has spent years researching and experimenting with different nutrition plans, then tweaking strategies when it came to strength and endurance training; that allowed him to pinpoint specific formulas for success.Scianna's true area of expertise lies within his teaching style; he breaks down the science in the simplest terms to ensure every client understands how to follow the process and also learns from it. His unmatched work ethic and perseverance to succeed is the reason why he is sought after when it comes to fitness and weight loss.And because Scianna of Empowering Punch started his career as a professional boxer (he debuted on the reality show, "The Next Great Champ," with Oscar De La Hoya), he is better able to apply his nutrition experience and unique training techniques to his personal training clients. To this day, they see results in record speeds.Danyl Scianna, having pure passion for athletic performance, has competed in everything from mountain bike racing, karate and bodybuilding, and thrives on learning how to transform the human body with proper training and nutrition.With over 20 years of personal training and fitness experience, Danyl's competitive efforts are now directed toward empowering her clients to be the very best they can be. She finds that educating women on how to overcome natural challenges that come with age, or even pregnancy, is the secret to success.The Weight Loss Academy, hosted by Empowering Punch, delivers the most comprehensive weight loss application and education available. Those who enroll will learn by doing, and continue to do so on their own for years to come.By implementing newly learned tips and tricks within the Academy, clients will be losing weight, inches and body fat without realizing they enrolled in a "program." Empowering Punch enriches lives, one class at a time.Classes begin on October 5, 2020. For more information, contact Empowering Punch at info@empoweringpunch.com.

