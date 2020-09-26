Facebook Group Wins Business Insider Award Increases Employment Opportunities for Marginalized and BIPOC Groups Affected by COVID-19

Press Releases Corona Daze Professional Development... Press Release

Over the past five months, CDPD members have improved marketability, started new jobs and businesses, and grown their professional networks. CDPD invites career coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs across industries to provide free training, coaching, and career development to CDPD members. Between June and September, CDPD hosted 30 webinars on Facebook covering resume writing, interview prep, salary negotiation, mental health and leadership, entrepreneurism, networking, and other topics. The organization has approximately 1,000 members on Facebook and LinkedIn.



“Most career development assistance is targeted to young workers, but older workers need support too,” said Dennett. From the start, 69 percent of CDPD members have been over 34 years old, with over 55 percent ranging from age 35-54.



