Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Receive press releases from Infopro Learning: By Email RSS Feeds: Infopro Learning Wins a Total of 25 Awards at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2020

Infopro Learning wins 25 Awards at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence 2020, total tally of 12 Gold, 4 Silver and 9 Bronze, in more than 15 categories.

Plainsboro, NJ, September 27, 2020 --(



Infopro Learning President, Sriraj Mallick, shares, “We are energized to win 25 Brandon Hall Awards this year. I wish to thank our clients who partnered with us to drive these award-winning learning programs. This success is the result of our team’s singular focus on performance & outcomes backed by our relentless pursuit to deliver personalized & immersive learning experiences. I also wish to thank the Brandon Hall awards committee for giving us a platform to showcase our work and recognizing innovative & transformative work.”



“The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That’s what sets our awards program apart from all others.”



The award-winning solution included training solutions for varied verticals and industries. From automobile industry to BFSI, from Healthcare to Non profit - Infopro Learning’s contribution has been recognized in multiple domains, a clear testimony to the fact that they have a very deep understanding of learning and development for specific and varying Client needs.



About Infopro Learning

Infopro Learning is a human capital transformation company, that helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through performance improvement strategies and workforce solutions to optimize business outcomes.



For over 25 years, Infopro Learning has unlocked the human potential of our clients’ employees, partners, and customers by improving business performance, delivering meaningful learning experiences, and creating sustainable operational excellence.



Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, U.S.A. and offices around the world, Infopro Learning helps organizations build capacity at speed, utilizing a full suite of talent, training, and technology solutions.



About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.



With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.



At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Plainsboro, NJ, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Infopro Learning, a L&D outsourcing and workforce transformation company, is proud to announce a sweeping success at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Awards, 2020. With 25 prestigious awards in more than 15 categories, Infopro Learning has been one of the top awarded organizations of the year. With a winning tally of 12 Gold, 4 Silver and 9 Bronze, Infopro Learning has won the coveted awards in more than 15 categories within the areas of Learning and Development, Leadership Development and Sales Performance.Infopro Learning President, Sriraj Mallick, shares, “We are energized to win 25 Brandon Hall Awards this year. I wish to thank our clients who partnered with us to drive these award-winning learning programs. This success is the result of our team’s singular focus on performance & outcomes backed by our relentless pursuit to deliver personalized & immersive learning experiences. I also wish to thank the Brandon Hall awards committee for giving us a platform to showcase our work and recognizing innovative & transformative work.”“The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That’s what sets our awards program apart from all others.”The award-winning solution included training solutions for varied verticals and industries. From automobile industry to BFSI, from Healthcare to Non profit - Infopro Learning’s contribution has been recognized in multiple domains, a clear testimony to the fact that they have a very deep understanding of learning and development for specific and varying Client needs.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a human capital transformation company, that helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through performance improvement strategies and workforce solutions to optimize business outcomes.For over 25 years, Infopro Learning has unlocked the human potential of our clients’ employees, partners, and customers by improving business performance, delivering meaningful learning experiences, and creating sustainable operational excellence.Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, U.S.A. and offices around the world, Infopro Learning helps organizations build capacity at speed, utilizing a full suite of talent, training, and technology solutions.About Brandon Hall GroupBrandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Contact Information Infopro Learning

Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Infopro Learning Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend