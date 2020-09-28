Press Releases Returnity Press Release

Receive press releases from Returnity: By Email RSS Feeds: Returnity Innovations to Join Finalists of SPC Protective Packaging Design Challenge at Virtual SPC Advance 2020

CEO Mike Newman will present from 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET on September 29, 2020.

Brooklyn, NY, September 28, 2020 --(



Returnity is considered the leader in reusable shipping packaging, working with companies to build out solutions and empower the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. They accomplish this by designing and manufacturing reusable boxes and bags that are disrupting the wasteful, expensive, and environmentally harmful shipping packaging market as well as designing closed-loop logistics systems that make it easy - and cost effective - to reaggregate empty packaging.



“We are excited to present at Virtual SPC Advance 2020 and honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Protective Packaging Design Challenge,” said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity. “We are passionate about implementing successful programs that balance sustainability with consumer and financial targets, empowering supply chain and purchasing teams to adopt innovative new packaging models and ease the shift to the new circular economy. I look forward to sharing our insights at SPC Impact this year.”



To learn more about The Protective Packaging Design Challenge, please visit https://sustainablepackaging.org/spc-protective-packaging-challenge/.



About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity will replace the use of over 6 million shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging by August 2020. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Brooklyn, NY, September 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Returnity Innovations, a finalist in the Protective Packaging Design Challenge from the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), will present at Virtual SPC Advance 2020. Returnity’s CEO, Mike Newman, is set to present along with the four other finalists on Tuesday, September 29 from 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET.Returnity is considered the leader in reusable shipping packaging, working with companies to build out solutions and empower the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. They accomplish this by designing and manufacturing reusable boxes and bags that are disrupting the wasteful, expensive, and environmentally harmful shipping packaging market as well as designing closed-loop logistics systems that make it easy - and cost effective - to reaggregate empty packaging.“We are excited to present at Virtual SPC Advance 2020 and honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Protective Packaging Design Challenge,” said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity. “We are passionate about implementing successful programs that balance sustainability with consumer and financial targets, empowering supply chain and purchasing teams to adopt innovative new packaging models and ease the shift to the new circular economy. I look forward to sharing our insights at SPC Impact this year.”To learn more about The Protective Packaging Design Challenge, please visit https://sustainablepackaging.org/spc-protective-packaging-challenge/.About ReturnityReturnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity will replace the use of over 6 million shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging by August 2020. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Contact Information Returnity

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.returnity.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Returnity