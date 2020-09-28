Spencer Savings Bank Donates $7,000 to Habitat for Humanity to Help Build Communities and Fulfill Dreams of Home Ownership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, September 28, 2020 --(



“Thousands of families in New Jersey are struggling financially and facing housing insecurity every single day. This is a real challenge, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman, President and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “Homeownership has wide-ranging positive effects for both a family and throughout a community. We are proud to help build strong communities by supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission of working with low to moderate income families to create housing affordability and ownership opportunities.”



Spencer Savings Bank has been a partner of Habitat For Humanity for over two decades.



During this time, the bank has donated almost $100,000 to the nonprofit. In addition to this, time and resources has been donated to the organization. Bank teams have spent many years assisting Habitat build many of the local homes. Each year, various days were spent with the teams working side by side the Habitat crew on a variety of construction projects such as cleaning walls, priming rooms for painting, cutting wood, drilling, transporting construction equipment and more.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.



About Habitat For Humanity:

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

