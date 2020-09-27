Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HPC International, Inc. Press Release

HPC International, Inc. Receives Supplier Diversity Award from Premier Inc.

HPC has been nationally recognized for supporting supply chain diversity.

www.hpcinternationalinc.com Chicago, IL, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, presented the Supplier Diversity Award - Honorable Mention to HPC International, Inc. The award honors contracted suppliers that have made important contributions in developing and nurturing diversity programs in their organizations and communities.“Since 1996 our company has been passionately committed to improving the lives of all people, so we are absolutely honored and humbled to receive Premier's Supplier Diversity award. I am proud of our entire team and our continued focus and utter commitment to making a positive and lasting difference in the lives of people that we serve,” said Hilton Hudson II, M.D., CEO, HPC International, Inc.Premier suppliers’ commitment to diversity is evaluated based on their engagement in diversity initiatives through community involvement, diversity business outreach initiatives, benchmarking and best practices sharing.“HPC not only provides high-value products, but it is also a leader in innovation, creativity and technology,” said Deborah A. Williams, Senior Director of Supplier Diversity and EPP, Premier. “We are delighted to be recognizing HPC for its efforts to provide diverse and small businesses an opportunity to grow their reach in communities across the nation.”About Premier Inc.Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.About HPC International, Inc.HPC International, Inc. is dedicated to education, innovation and research. HPC (formally Hilton Publishing) was created by a doctor who saw the overlooked need for culturally sensitive, age-appropriate education for women and minority patient populations covering their unique medical challenges. And from that pure determination to help people, HPC became a vehicle to deliver that much needed patient education to families in diverse communities across the United States. HPC has since evolved into a partner for hospitals and caregivers serving those communities, providing to health systems evidence-based research and cost reduction services that facilitate a more sustainable and inclusive learning-rich environment which promotes trust and empathy between patients and their medical providers. HPC believes diversity and inclusion initiatives are a fundamental component of a healthy, vibrant community, and a key ingredient for any successful company, especially those in healthcare where trust between healthcare providers and the communities they serve is essential for quality healthcare outcomes. Please visit HPC’s website, as well as Facebook and LinkedIn for more information about the company.HPC International, Inc.5261-A Fountain DriveCrown Point, In 46307(219) 922-4828info@hpcinternationalinc.comwww.hpcinternationalinc.com Contact Information HPC International, Inc.

