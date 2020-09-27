Owner of Criminal Defense Lawfirm in Hayward, CA Releases Video for Small Business Owners

Press Releases Red Metric Law Press Release

Criminal defense Attorney Daniel Vaswani shares his top tip for small business owners.

Daniel Vaswani is a criminal defense attorney in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is the owner and principal lawyer of Red Metric Law, a full-service criminal defense firm. Over the years, Red Metric Law has expanded throughout the Bay Area, including Hayward, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and Manteca. This week, Mr. Vaswani shares his personal tips to growing a small business that can be viewed on the IGTV series, "Big Plans, Small Business."

In this first episode, Daniel discusses the repercussions of COVID-19 on small businesses. While profitability has gone down for many business owners, there are still ways to either grow a business or maintain afloat by keeping costs low. This is fundamental to remaining open during the pandemic. Daniel shares his tips for being able to open a new office in Downtown Hayward amid the global pandemic: "Instead of going out and buying the most expensive furniture or the most expensive IT equipment… refurbished IT equipment and refurbished furniture was purchased."

He points out that although the firm can easily afford the new stuff, he encourages businesses to take into consideration whether or not it's worth it to spend on those things. The same utilities provided by a new item can be provided by a used item. Those are the decisions that must be made so that spending can go into other aspects of development and growth.

Humberto Cuevas

1.510.999.5879



www.redmetric.com



