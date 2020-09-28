Busyz Optimizes Google Map Ranking for Small Businesses

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Busyz Press Release

Busyz has launched a comprehensive plan for businesses to attain first page ranking on Google Map.

Toronto, Canada, September 28, 2020 --(



The newly launched product is based on Google Map ranking for the businesses trying to attain limelight and increased number of customers. Busyz will not charge per month, the website has packages that you can buy once and enjoy the premium services to get top ranking on Google. Their expertise has enabled hundreds of small businesses and startups to achieve their objectives through effective visibility and top ranking.



“We ensure that our clients feel confident while purchasing our products. The plan is to get your business on the first page when someone tries to locate relevant businesses or products on Google Map,” added Erezziko, CEO of Busyz. “I am sure that when a business gets the right boost and visibility in the current world of SEO requirements, success will follow! The Google Map ranking on the First page is our promise with every client.”



The team at Busyz will take up a project if they are confident about delivering 100% results as claimed. The clients have to pay half amount in advance and the rest after all the guaranteed features are complete and the client’s brand is on top 3 ranking. Busyz have confident and skilled people working around the clock for offering best possible services.



If the busines is not on the required ranking in 90 days, the team from Busyz will keep connected to the project until the goal is acquired. The experts compile regular monthly reports and share with the clients.



Google allows up to 20 service areas for search purposes and Busyz offers different packages according to 1-20 geo targeted keywords. Around the clock customer support makes thing convenient for their clients.



David Chambers

416-837-8505



busyz.com



