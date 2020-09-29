Calgary Startup, Jobbie.ca, Hopes to Turn Unemployed Canadians Into Service Business Owners

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jobbie Canada Press Release

A Calgary startup is putting a new spin on the reverse bidding model, hoping to connect freelancers and small service providers affected by COVID-19 with customers looking for quality local services.

Calgary, Canada, September 29, 2020 --



“Jobbie.ca is a local service marketplace,” says co-founder and creator, Tamara Aspeling. “We built it to connect local service providers with customers looking for a good deal from a reliable service provider. But now, we see that most people have a skill, talent or hobby they can turn into a business. We want to help them do that.”



Jobbie.ca uses the familiar reverse bidding system popularized by sites like Upwork, but is for local service providers offering real world services. So instead of hiring a programmer abroad, you can find a dog walker, house painter or accountant in your city.



The site includes dozens of service categories, ranging from personal services to contractors and trades, business services and services for pets. There is no commission on completed hires, and payments are still made off site, between service providers and customers, but with a few extra security features.



“When you hire someone on a classified side or from a social media ad,” Aspeling says, “you don’t have any recourse if things go wrong. We’ve built feedback, reviews and recourse into the site, for both parties, so if something goes wrong, there’s something you can do.”



It’s free to use Jobbie.ca as a customer, and individuals and businesses can post unlimited quote requests to get prices and proposals from local service providers. It’s also free to try for three months for service providers, with paid plans starting at just $10 a month, making it accessible for everyone looking to start a service based business. Businesses can even create a full profile, with links to their website and social media.



“We want to make the process of finding services and being found easy, help customers to find local service providers offering great deals, and hopefully help people to start new businesses,” Aspeling concludes. “Because right now, people need all the help they can get.”



Jobbie.ca might not be based on new technology, but it certainly is a new option for Canadians looking for or offering services, and with a focus on supporting small, local service providers, it’s perfect for our pandemic ravaged world.



Tamara Aspeling

403-971-5632



https://www.jobbie.ca



