Smartformulator, LLC. Enhances the SMARTERP - A Revolutionary Manufacturing Focused Software for Small to Midsize Formulation Intensive Chemical Industry Firms

SMARTFormulator will debut new SMARTERP features in a live demo during the Supplier's Day Week of Beauty at Home on October 1st from 10 a.m. - 12 noon EST.

Marlboro, NJ, September 29, 2020 --(



Launched in 2009, the SMARTFormulator, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex expensive technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small to midsize companies. Offered as both hosted and enterprise installed. The SMARTERP was up and running for a client within one month.



New SMARTERP Features:



• Integration with a variety of financial and supplemental software solutions, best of breed without full best of breed.

• Tighter incorporation of the SMARTEstimator for project costing

• Increased audit tracking with more granular detail, flow into the Electronic Batch Record

• Team task assignments and task completion tracking

• Enhanced wastage tracking

• Enhanced regulatory/compliance support

• New Analytics for one-click Executive Analysis



Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: "The pandemic really exposed the shortcomings in a number of homegrown and ill-fitting systems. People lost revenue as a result of a lack of web-enablement, inflexibility, and improper support. Our clients kept producing and growing because our software did the job it was supposed to do. With the current economic situation, companies need affordable solutions that deliver - that is the SMARTERP."



