Catapult Leaders Send Open Letter and Challenge to All CEOs in the Wake of Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf’s Comment About Not Hiring Black Talent

Darryl L. Mobley, Catapult Leaders founder, responds to Corporate America’s CEOs with an Open Letter and challenge that pushes back against Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf’s recent claim that “there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from” for key leadership roles at Wells Fargo. Mr. Mobley spoke as CEO of Catapult Leaders, a market leading firm that uses proprietary processes to find, prepare, and connect talented Black college graduates with jobs in top companies.

Scottsdale, AZ, September 29, 2020 --(



Re: “Very Limited Pool of Black Talent to Recruit”



From: Darryl L. Mobley, Catapult Leaders



"The New York Post recently reported that Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf wrote, 'there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from,' in a memo to his staff – as a way to explain the firm’s failure to meet diversity goals.



"I write this open letter because this issue is bigger than any single CEO or company. The underrepresentation of Black management in major corporations is a travesty.



"I have not met Mr. Scharf. However, I’ve heard good things about him. I assume that he is a person of goodwill. As such, I’m not here to attack him for the statement he made. That statement is really just an echo of similar statements I’ve heard from many in Corporate America over the past 35 years.



"I don’t know where Mr. Scharf gets the info that caused him to say that there is not enough talent in all of Black America to fill positions at Wells Fargo. I do know that his assertion is flat-out incorrect and very harmful. There is a very large pool of Black talent, ready and able to take on the challenges faced by Wells Fargo and the rest of Corporate America.



"I don’t want to 'agree to disagree' or just throw up my hands in resignation because that will lead to no progress. I do want to say that this stops right here, right now.



"The best CEOs don’t make excuses. They make it happen. For that reason, it’s put up, or shut up time for both the CEOs who believe that there is too little talent in Black America and for those of us who source management talent.



"To that end, I challenge Mr. Scharf and all CEOs who truly want to increase the hiring of talented Black professionals to 'say it with your chest' and take your talent needs to one or more of the talent search professionals who leave their info on this post or reach out to you. If we can’t find the talent you seek -- I will come back to this space and 'say it with my chest,' that there was no talent to meet your needs.



"I invite every talent search professional and firm that sources Black management talent to comment on this letter and reach out with their capabilities & contact info to all of Corporate America’s CEOs.



"I’ll start it off:



"The firm I represent is Catapult Leaders (https://CatapultLeaders.com). Catapult Leaders specializes in sourcing talented Black college & grad school graduates for great entry-level positions in top companies. Catapult Leaders exists for 'When Your Business Absolutely, Positively, Finally Commits To Hiring Talented Black College & Grad School Students.'



"Who’s next?



"Enjoy Life!"



- Darryl L. Mobley



About Catapult Leaders

Catapult Leaders revolutionizes executive search and the way companies search, attract, hire, and retain talented Black college & graduate school students for professional entry-level positions. For decades, corporations have asserted that they were unable to find & hire talented college graduates who were Black. This self-fulfilling belief leads corporations to act in ways that confirms the false belief. This results in unequal opportunities and creation of the cycle whereby there is never a critical mass of Black managers in the management pipeline such that an organization develops meaningful numbers of Black senior managers. Using 20+ years of research, Catapult Leaders solved Corporate America’s problem by creating a proprietary 7-step process that finds, prepares, empowers, and precisely matches outstanding Black college & graduate school students with interview opportunities for job openings at top companies that have committed to eliminating their hiring bias. Catapult Leaders’ founder is legendary life & executive coach, Darryl L. Mobley. Catapult Leaders is headquartered in Arizona. To learn more, visit https://CatapultLeaders.com



Chloe Roman

480-666-5525



https://CatapultLeaders.com



