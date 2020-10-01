Blingvine Unveils a Staggering Collection of Crystal Jewelry Designs

Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Online Fashion Jewelry Brand, Blingvine, launches a new collection of crystal jewelry to its online store in India. The collection includes necklaces, pendants, earrings, and bracelets. The crystal range consists of Swarovski crystals, Austrian crystals, and American Diamonds.

Chandigarh, India, October 01, 2020 --(



The crystal jewellery collection is claimed to be imported as well as from the domestic Indian manufacturers.



According to a senior executive at Blingvine, “We at Blingvine strive to provide the best experience and the company is committed to providing only the finest quality Jewelry to customers that gives us an edge over other brands. Most of our products are imported that we handpick from manufacturers all over the world to bring the premium collection of Jewelry for our finest clientele. Our team is always caught up with the latest trends and attempts to put out fashionable as well as sustainable crystal Jewelry.”



Blingvine is a premium fashion Jewelry brand in India. Its Indian office is in Chandigarh. Although an artificial Jewelry brand, it has received an overwhelming response from women from all over the country. It has also been a popular choice among stylists, models and influencers.



Modern geometric shapes as well as traditional style jewellery is also available at the online store that have been carried by women to weddings, parties, formal occasions and even to the office.



Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



