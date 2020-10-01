Press Releases A Girl's Gotta Spa! LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from A Girl's Gotta Spa! LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: A Girl's Gotta Spa! Launches Two New Cruelty Free Perfumes

A Girl’s Gotta Spa! is a Leaping Bunny certified beauty brand. The two new perfumes, Resilient and Manifest, are free of phthalates, parabens, alcohol, formaldehyde and petrochemicals. A Girl’s Gotta Spa! continues their tradition of naming perfumes based on words of inspiration and empowerment.

Scranton, PA, October 01, 2020 --(



“As much as perfume is a personal thing to wear, so is the manner in which I name them. The names of these two perfumes are looked at from a different perspective of 2020 - the silver lining. We are resilient through any storm and we can manifest a better tomorrow,” says, Shannon Smyth, Founder and CEO of A Girl’s Gotta Spa!



Resilient is soft but powerful, and undeniably beautiful. Top notes of violet soften to a powdery French lavender. The warm drydown of white sandalwood and cozy cashmere woods give Resilient a heady warmth. The luscious kiss of peach blossom and vanilla linger delightfully with your body heat.



Manifest is warmth, abundance, and light. Tap into your spirit and reveal your inner hope and passion with this fragrance. Lingering light amber meets warm Indonesian patchouli. Benzoin vanilla resin gives Manifest a sweet, scrumptious, enduring finish on your pulse points.



Resilient and Manifest come in 8ml glass bottles with a rollerball and are priced at $24 MSRP. These perfumes, as well as all A Girl’s Gotta Spa! Body care line, can be found at www.agirlsgottaspa.com.



A Girl’s Gotta Spa! is a woman-owned natural self-care brand that proudly uses plant-based ingredients, pure essential oils and seed oils to bring you natural bath and body products, aromatherapy and roll on perfumes that are vegan, non-toxic and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty free. There are no parabens, no alcohol, no petrochemicals, no phthalates, no sulfates and no formaldehyde in their products. Scranton, PA, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Just in time for the holiday season, A Girl’s Gotta Spa! has added two new perfumes to their fragrance profile. Resilient and Manifest are a continuation of the brand’s history of releasing perfumes aimed at inspiring and empowering women. A Girl’s Gotta Spa! already has three other rollerball perfumes - Arise, Soar and Known. Perfume became an extension of the bath and body brand in 2018.“As much as perfume is a personal thing to wear, so is the manner in which I name them. The names of these two perfumes are looked at from a different perspective of 2020 - the silver lining. We are resilient through any storm and we can manifest a better tomorrow,” says, Shannon Smyth, Founder and CEO of A Girl’s Gotta Spa!Resilient is soft but powerful, and undeniably beautiful. Top notes of violet soften to a powdery French lavender. The warm drydown of white sandalwood and cozy cashmere woods give Resilient a heady warmth. The luscious kiss of peach blossom and vanilla linger delightfully with your body heat.Manifest is warmth, abundance, and light. Tap into your spirit and reveal your inner hope and passion with this fragrance. Lingering light amber meets warm Indonesian patchouli. Benzoin vanilla resin gives Manifest a sweet, scrumptious, enduring finish on your pulse points.Resilient and Manifest come in 8ml glass bottles with a rollerball and are priced at $24 MSRP. These perfumes, as well as all A Girl’s Gotta Spa! Body care line, can be found at www.agirlsgottaspa.com.A Girl’s Gotta Spa! is a woman-owned natural self-care brand that proudly uses plant-based ingredients, pure essential oils and seed oils to bring you natural bath and body products, aromatherapy and roll on perfumes that are vegan, non-toxic and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty free. There are no parabens, no alcohol, no petrochemicals, no phthalates, no sulfates and no formaldehyde in their products. Contact Information A Girl's Gotta Spa! LLC

Shannon Smyth

570-291-7721



www.agirlsgottaspa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from A Girl's Gotta Spa! LLC