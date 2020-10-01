Smart Sensor Devices is Pleased to Announce Its New Distribution Agreement with Verical, an Arrow Electronics Company

Press Releases Smart Sensor Devices Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, October 01, 2020 --(



“We are delighted to be working with Verical and to bring our innovative products and solutions to an even wider audience,” comments Axel G. Hammar Founder & CEO of Smart Sensor Devices.



Currently BleuIO is available on verical. The BleuIO is Bluetooth low energy solution that can be used to create new BLE 5.0 applications in the fastest and easiest way. Just use the AT Commands available on the the device. Details about the AT commands will be found on getting started guide which will help anyone make a fast peripheral or central application (or both), on a incredibly low power platform without having to develop a single line of embedded code. Sample codes for iBeacon, Eddystone Beacon, Scanning, Scan and Store, SPS Script etc has been included on the getting started guide.



Their products are listed on Verical’s website and available for purchase.



Sheikh Shuhad

+46 703 709 706



www.smartsensordevices.com



