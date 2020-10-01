Keyfactor Launches Inaugural Virtual Conference in October

Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Two-day Event Features Sessions and Speakers Focused on Cybersecurity Disruption and Crypto-agility Best Practices.

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to close their critical trust gap – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI-as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com. Cleveland, OH, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keyfactor, the leader in crypto-agility solutions, today announced its inaugural digitally delivered conference, the Critical Trust Virtual Summit, which will take place on October 21-22, 2020. The two-day online event will offer more than 15 sessions and panels delivered by industry-leading innovators and practitioners specializing in crypto-agile best practices across IT, security, engineering and DevOps.“The first half of 2020 shone a spotlight on the importance for the enterprise to quickly adapt to ever-changing security events,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “Learning how to achieve crypto-agility is vitally important for businesses as they prepare for the next wave of cybersecurity disruption. The Critical Trust Virtual Summit will provide the content and tools leaders and practitioners need as they work to restore, create and maintain trust in the business.”The Critical Trust Virtual Summit includes panels and sessions featuring top industry experts focused on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) best practices, certificate lifecycle automation, zero trust manufacturing and future industry trends. Event presenters, industry partners and highlighted sessions include:· Microsoft – Looking Past the Pandemic: Futureproofing Against Data Risk· Morgan Stanley and Mastercard – Leadership in Cybersecurity: Insights from FinServ Experts· HID – Reign in Your Rogue Admins: Best Practices for Managing SSL/TLS Certificates· Abbott and General Motors – Real-world Results for IoT Device Design Manufacturers· M&T Bank and Sensata Technologies – Lessons Learned from PKI Experts· ISARA and Thales – What to Watch Out for in 2021: Top Trends in Crypto· Infinite Ranges – Securing the CI/CD Pipeline Without Disrupting DevelopersIT, DevOps and security leaders and practitioners can register for their free Critical Trust Summit pass by visiting: https://summit.keyfactor.com/.About KeyfactorKeyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to close their critical trust gap – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI-as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com. Contact Information MRB Public Relations

