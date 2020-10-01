Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Industry Leader Mark Hughes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Venice, Florida, Office.

Hughes is a former Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate owner and managing broker. He was president of Windermere Real Estate Services, where he oversaw operations and managed development, service activities, and growth throughout Southern California. Before that, he was the chief operating officer of First Team Real Estate, California's largest independent real estate company. He then grew Newport Beach start-up Nook Real Estate until its successful sale to Compass in 2020.



For more than three decades, Hughes has accumulated comprehensive real estate sales and marketing success with a track record of delivering multimillion-dollar results. He is the author of the real estate book and workshop series, “Branded Agent.” He holds multiple state broker licenses and a B.A. from the University of Virginia.



Hughes is an accomplished real estate speaker, media talent, and former HGTV National Open House host. He is a skilled sales strategist with a keen understanding of branding and marketing techniques that attract real buyers and accelerate sales. He is adept at leveraging his analytical and industry talents to develop and execute tactical plans that deliver unparalleled competitive performance, increased customers, and international asset awareness. He maintains a strong industry voice, remains an industry innovator, and is best known for engaging drive and tenacity.



The Venice office is located at 1314 East Venice Avenue, Suite B. Hughes can be reached at (941) 312-1708 or markhughes@remax.net.



