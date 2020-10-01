Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Live Like Sam Foundation Press Release

Receive press releases from Live Like Sam Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds: Live Like Sam Foundation Holds Second-Annual Live Like Sam Day Celebration

Park City, UT, October 01, 2020 --(



“Last year’s inaugural Live Like Sam Day celebration was a huge success, and we’re grateful to our partners and sponsors for helping us keep Sam’s spirit alive,” said Ron Jackenthal, father of Sam Jackenthal and founder of Live Like Sam Foundation. “This year, we’re hoping to make an even bigger impact and will be hosting an exclusive fundraiser event at Utah Olympic Park on October 10 to help raise funds for the organization in our efforts to help youth communities overcome mental health issues through educational programming.”



Live Like Sam was founded to honor the legacy of Sam Jackenthal, an internationally-ranked freestyle skier and competitive inline rollerblader who passed away in a tragic skiing accident in Australia in 2015. More than an exceptional athlete, Sam was an incredibly kind, giving, fun-loving person who valued compassion and community over competition.



“Many of our athletes knew Sam personally, and even those who didn’t have been moved by his story and positive character,” said Kyle Kilcomons, director of creative services for U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Keeping Sam’s memory alive by spreading kindness and awareness for self-compassion as a coping mechanism for life’s challenges is just one more way in which U.S. Ski & Snowboard can contribute to positive athlete development both on and off the slopes.”



Live Like Sam and U.S. Ski & Snowboard will engage social media followers to take action in either spreading random acts of kindness or participating in acts of self-compassion. For more information on Live Like Sam Day and Live Like Sam Foundation, visit www.livelikesam.org.



About Live Like Sam Foundation

Live Like Sam Foundation is a nonprofit organization located in Park City, Utah that supports youth from diverse backgrounds to develop a healthy sense of self-identity, character, and purpose by fostering well-being through educational programs and mental health initiatives. Live Like Sam aims to improve the quality of life for individuals and their families by championing youth development in emotional and mental fitness so young adults can succeed in life and community. For more information on Live Like Sam’s initiatives, youth scholarships, and programming, visit www.livelikesam.org.



Media Contact

Carly Severino | Social Media Manager

p: (609) 968-0202

e: carlyseverino15@gmail.com



About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2020, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.



Media Contact

Kyle Kilcomons

p: (435) 647-2087

e: kyle.kilcomons@usskiandsnowboard.org Park City, UT, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Live Like Sam Foundation, a Park City nonprofit organization that supports youth from diverse backgrounds in developing a healthy sense of self-identity, character, and purpose by fostering well-being through educational programs and mental health initiatives, today announced the second-annual Live Like Sam Day to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020. In partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Live Like Sam Day was created to promote self-compassion and acts of kindness towards others, and marks the anniversary of Sam Jackenthal’s celebration of life on October 10, 2015.“Last year’s inaugural Live Like Sam Day celebration was a huge success, and we’re grateful to our partners and sponsors for helping us keep Sam’s spirit alive,” said Ron Jackenthal, father of Sam Jackenthal and founder of Live Like Sam Foundation. “This year, we’re hoping to make an even bigger impact and will be hosting an exclusive fundraiser event at Utah Olympic Park on October 10 to help raise funds for the organization in our efforts to help youth communities overcome mental health issues through educational programming.”Live Like Sam was founded to honor the legacy of Sam Jackenthal, an internationally-ranked freestyle skier and competitive inline rollerblader who passed away in a tragic skiing accident in Australia in 2015. More than an exceptional athlete, Sam was an incredibly kind, giving, fun-loving person who valued compassion and community over competition.“Many of our athletes knew Sam personally, and even those who didn’t have been moved by his story and positive character,” said Kyle Kilcomons, director of creative services for U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Keeping Sam’s memory alive by spreading kindness and awareness for self-compassion as a coping mechanism for life’s challenges is just one more way in which U.S. Ski & Snowboard can contribute to positive athlete development both on and off the slopes.”Live Like Sam and U.S. Ski & Snowboard will engage social media followers to take action in either spreading random acts of kindness or participating in acts of self-compassion. For more information on Live Like Sam Day and Live Like Sam Foundation, visit www.livelikesam.org.About Live Like Sam FoundationLive Like Sam Foundation is a nonprofit organization located in Park City, Utah that supports youth from diverse backgrounds to develop a healthy sense of self-identity, character, and purpose by fostering well-being through educational programs and mental health initiatives. Live Like Sam aims to improve the quality of life for individuals and their families by championing youth development in emotional and mental fitness so young adults can succeed in life and community. For more information on Live Like Sam’s initiatives, youth scholarships, and programming, visit www.livelikesam.org.Media ContactCarly Severino | Social Media Managerp: (609) 968-0202e: carlyseverino15@gmail.comAbout U.S. Ski & SnowboardU.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2020, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.Media ContactKyle Kilcomonsp: (435) 647-2087e: kyle.kilcomons@usskiandsnowboard.org Contact Information Live Like Sam Foundation

Carly Severino

609-968-0202



www.livelikesam.org

info@livelikesam.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Live Like Sam Foundation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend