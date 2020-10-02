PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
ArcherHall

Press Release

Receive press releases from ArcherHall: By Email RSS Feeds:

ArcherHall Acquires San Diego Digital Forensics


Sacramento, CA, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ArcherHall has acquired San Diego Digital Forensics (SDDF), a provider of consulting, forensics, preservation, analysis, and expert testimony services to the civil litigation community.

“San Diego Digital Forensics has a stellar reputation for providing thorough and reliable digital forensics services to civil litigation clients throughout California,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “We’re excited to enhance their services with a larger team of experts at ArcherHall and continue their legacy for providing high quality digital forensics services to their clients.”

Jim Sevel, President of SDDF and founding member of San Diego Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory said of the acquisition, “I foresee the additional services provided by ArcherHall as an enhancement to our traditional forensic capabilities. We look forward to joining an experienced team with eDiscovery and incident response services.”

SDDF will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their San Diego offices.

About ArcherHall, LLC
ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has been providing digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for over 20 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, incident response and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, visit archerhall.com.
Contact Information
ArcherHall
Thomas Paige
916-449-2820
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ArcherHall
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help