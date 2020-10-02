ArcherHall Acquires San Diego Digital Forensics

Press Releases ArcherHall Press Release

“San Diego Digital Forensics has a stellar reputation for providing thorough and reliable digital forensics services to civil litigation clients throughout California,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “We’re excited to enhance their services with a larger team of experts at ArcherHall and continue their legacy for providing high quality digital forensics services to their clients.”



Jim Sevel, President of SDDF and founding member of San Diego Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory said of the acquisition, “I foresee the additional services provided by ArcherHall as an enhancement to our traditional forensic capabilities. We look forward to joining an experienced team with eDiscovery and incident response services.”



SDDF will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their San Diego offices.



About ArcherHall, LLC

About ArcherHall, LLC

ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has been providing digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for over 20 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, incident response and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, visit archerhall.com.

