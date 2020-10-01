Clearsense Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2020 Presenting Company

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Clearsense, LLC Press Release

Clearsense has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020. Now in its 14th year, the annual conference to be held October 21-22, pivoted to a fully virtual format, Venture Atlanta Live Online.

Jacksonville, FL, October 01, 2020 --(



Clearsense announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020. Now in its 14th year, the annual conference to be held October 21-22, pivoted to a fully virtual format, Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation’s best venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the US’ hottest tech markets and boosts its largest number of selected companies and represented investor funds to date. Even in light of COVID-19, Venture Atlanta continues to fuel capital and growth, serving the needs of the region’s vibrant tech community.



“As the world turns its focus on data in the healthcare industry, we cannot think of a better time to present at the upcoming Venture Atlanta 2020,” said Gene Scheurer, Clearsense CEO. “Our goal at Clearsense has always been to give our clients, in healthcare and beyond, the power to curate their own data, govern it and make sense of it. We look forward to sharing this emerging technology and presenting how businesses can begin to see data as an asset by using our platform and program offerings to future-proof that data to get more from existing technology and gain unmatched data confidence.”



Clearsense offers a data platform-as-a-service that ingests, cleanses, organizes, and analyzes data from clinical, financial, and operational sources. As healthcare continues to center on the patient and shift towards outcomes and value, data is the key to getting the entire organization moving together. By using the Clearsense Platform, users have the ability to unlock the power of their data to make real-time decisions amid increasingly complex analytics goals while attempting to navigate exponential volumes of data generated from all healthcare stakeholders.



“Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “This year, we’ve pivoted to a digital format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be showcasing our largest line up of companies ever. These companies reflect our incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within the technology community.”



Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat, and audience polling. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year’s premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will conclude with TechSquare Labs’ Atlanta Startup Battle, in which top five companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.



To learn more about Clearsense visit Clearsense.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.



About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country’s top-tier investors. This year’s event is going all digital through Venture Atlanta Live Online.



As the Southeast’s largest investor showcase helping launch more than 400 companies and raise over $4.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual non profit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).



For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog.



About Clearsense

Leann Williams

904-334-7500



clearsense.com



