SPH Engineering Initiates Partnership of European and North American Drone Show Experts to Advance Outdoor Wow-Effect Solutions for Ski Resorts

SPH Engineering, Swiss Drone Show and Pinnacle Festivals, a leading US producer of themed-based immersive event experiences, have announced an international partnership to develop drone-based outdoor light show solutions customized to ski resorts. The aim is to advance drone show WOW-applications during winter time.

Riga, Latvia, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)--



“SPH Engineering’s Drone Show Software team has been providing the only commercially available software to manage outdoor light shows controlling up to hundreds of drones since 2017. We are happy to make this step forward and bring together global experts for knowledge, creativity and technology exchange and share our lessons learnt in various show scenarios,” Alexey Dobrovolsky, SPH Engineering’s CTO, comments.



“The 1,000+ drone show prerecorded high in the mountains for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics demonstrated that drones could do the job in low temperatures possible. Last year Swiss Drone Show accepted the challenge of St. Moritz ski resort in Switzerland to make a festive 100-drone light show and wish a Happy New Year to resort visitors in an innovative way. The creative part included several local stories. From the tech perspective, we needed to find a way to adjust batteries to cold temperature," Marc Loosli, CTO & Co-Founder, Swiss Drone Show, explains. “We are proud that the ski resort is happy with the experience and would like to make another drone show as the COVID-19 rules complaints event to celebrate New Year 2021.”



Contact Information SPH Engineering

Anastasia Voronkova

+37125453422

https://sph-engineering.com

Anastasia Voronkova

+37125453422



https://sph-engineering.com



