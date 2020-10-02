Cloud ActiveCloud is Ready to Store "Sensitive" Personal Data

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

ActiveCloud (part of Softline Group) has confirmed the compliance of its cloud infrastructure with the strict requirements of Russian legislation on protection of personal data for the 2nd level of security (UZ2), having successfully passed an independent audit and compliance assessment.

Today no public company can afford to become the anti-hero of news portals without consequences due to the leak of personal data. It hits both the reputation and the pocket. Therefore, their customers are forced to make more and more efforts to protect information, and it is important for a cloud service provider to ensure a high level of cybersecurity of their infrastructure in order to meet today's customer needs.



"The third level of security most often found in Russian clouds today is obviously in many cases insufficient for reliable protection and compliance with the requirements of the law. By placing their business applications in the cloud customers find themselves in a certain dependence on the cyber competence of the supplier expecting a high level of protection of personal data by default. Therefore, it was decided in ActiveCloud to move to a more complex 2-nd level of security which allows you to securely store sensitive biometric information and data about the health of Russians in the cloud,” comments Dmitry Yashin, CEO of ActiveCloud in Russia.



About us:



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com



