GnosisConnect LMS Named Best LMS Software by eLearning Industry for Year 2020

GnosisConnect LMS has been featured in the prestigious eLearning industry Top LMS 2020 list. The LMS is conceptualized with a focus on learning experience for corporate learners. It provides seamless training and enables maximum utilization of learning resources on the LMS. Many global organizations from different industries have implemented the LMS to automate their training processes and optimize workforce performance as well as business goals.

Infopro Learning’s GnosisConnect LMS has been featured in the “Best Learning Management Systems for 2020” by eLearning Industry. GnosisConnect LMS has a host of innovative and new age features like Intelligent Search, advanced analytics, custom UI with role-specific dashboards and more. The Learning management system helps global organizations gain more out of their L&D strategy by engaging users, tracking performance, bridging skill-gaps and provide real-time feedback as well as analysis. This helps learning align to the needs of different corporate learners and deliver business benefits.



Arun Prakash, Product Owner of GnosisConnect LMS celebrates the win, “GnosisConnect LMS is conceptualized with a focus on learning experience that provides seamless training and enables maximum utilization of learning resources on the platform. We have partnered with leading global organizations to streamline their training processes, helping them optimize performance and derive outcomes that are aligned to business goals. To be included in eLearning Industry’s Best Learning Management Systems list for 2020 is very inspiring. With continued emphasis on innovation and creativity, we aim to unlock the human potential through workforce transformation solutions.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training and human capital transformation, helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through custom training solutions. For more than 25 years, the company has designed and implemented engaging learning experiences that attract, develop and retain talent across the entire employee lifecycle. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning’s technology platforms and governance models support organizations to improve business performance, at a reduced cost. To learn more, visit www.infoprolearning.com.



About eLearning Industry

eLI is a leading publishing platform that delivers inspiring, industry-specific content as well as insights to eLearning professionals.