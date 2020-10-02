The Richard Lawson Studio Master Classes Continues with Director/Writer/Actor Lily Mariye

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Richard Lawson Studios Press Release

The Richard Lawson Studios Self Tape Master Class Series continues in October with director/writer/actor Lily Mariye. Classes take place every Saturday morning at 10 AM PST via Zoom Webinar.

On October 3rd, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by director/writer/actor Lily Mariye. Ten actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions be assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Ms. Mariye.



Lily Mariye is a Directors Guild of America Award nominee for her episode of Amazon’s Just Add Magic. She is an award-winning film and television director, best known for AMC’s The Terror: Infamy, Fox’s Prodigal Son, ABC’s Stumptown, How To Get Away With Murder, Nashville; NBC’s Council of Dads, Chicago PD, The Enemy Within; CBS’ Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, MacGyver; and Freeform’s The Fosters.



Model Minority, starring Helen Slater, Nichole Bloom (Superstore), Marc Anthony Samuel (General Hospital), Robert Bailey Jr. (Emergence) and ER alum Laura Innes, is Lily’s feature writing and directorial debut. Model Minority won 11 Film Festival Awards around the world, including Best Film, Best Director, Best New Actress and Best Cinematography. Since its 2013 debut online at Hulu and Amazon, it has had over 1,000,000 views. http://www.modelminoritymovie.com



Her award-winning short film, The Shangri-La Cafe, has shown in over 25 film festivals, winning awards for Best Short Film and Best Screenplay. Lily was named one of PBS’ Up and Coming Filmmakers of Color and received the Filmmaker of the Year Award from the National Organization for Women (NOW).



As a writer, she has won Best Screenplay from the Cynosure Screenwriting Awards, the Page International Screenwriting Awards, GAFFERS Film Festival and the Ohio International Independent Film Festival and was also a top 15% finalist for both the Nicholl Fellowship and the Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship.



Lily is also an actor, best known for her role as nurse Lily Jarvik on the award-winning TV series ER for 15 seasons, for which she won the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series four times.



Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, she graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Theatre Arts. She has appeared in many films such as Extraordinary Measures, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas, Mighty Joe Young, The Shadow, The New Age, and The Doctor. Lily recurred on MTV’s Teen Wolf and has guest-starred in over 30 TV shows including Murder In The First, Criminal Minds, NCIS: LA and Shameless. She is an award-winning theatre actress, performing in New York, Los Angeles and other regional theatres around the country http://www.lilymariye.net



A resident of Los Angeles, Mariye lives with husband, 4-time Grammy-nominated Concord recording artist/saxophonist Boney James, who also contributed to the soundtracks for The Shangri-la Café and Model Minority.



This event has two enrollment tiers:

Working actors: $55 (10 slots available) Observing Students: $20



Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlslilymariye.eventbrite.com



For Further Information: registration@richardlawsonstudios.com

Phone (US): 818-793-8767

Tw: @RL_Studios

