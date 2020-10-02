“Celebrating Success” with Dress for Success Tampa Bay at Virtual Gala

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dress for Success Tampa Bay Press Release

Tampa, FL, October 02, 2020 --(



You can register at attend the “Celebrating Success” virtual gala at

https://tampabaydressforsuccess.ejoinme.org/celebrateregistration. The event’s Platinum Sponsors are Vinik Family Foundation and Adecco Group.



Katie McGill, Executive Director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay, said, “After visiting our boutique, Patricia Nash wholeheartedly embraced the Dress for Success Tampa Bay mission. Patricia Nash’s attendance at the Celebrating Success annual event is an honor. Her advocacy to empower women to pursue their goals and dreams is a very welcome spotlight for this exciting event!”



In the fashion design industry for more than 20 years, Patricia Nash honed her expertise designing accessories for a wide range of global brands, including Disney, Warner Bros., Banana Republic, Express, and American Eagle, before launching Patricia Nash Designs in 2010. You can find her handbags at large department stores such as Macy’s, Dillard’s, and Lord & Taylor, as well as selling live on TV and online at the highly regarded Home Shopping Network (HSN). At the virtual “Celebrating Success” gala, Nash will share her story of leaving a successful career to create and start her own brand of handbags and accessories.



Event Co-chair Elizabeth Urbanski said, “Our annual fundraiser is our largest event, so we knew we had to find a way to make it happen this year. We are excited to host it virtually, and we hope that our devoted followers continue to support our experience.”



The annual “Celebrating Success” gala will highlight the achievements of Dress for Success Tampa Bay clients and volunteers, reflect on what Dress for Success means to the community, and commemorate this year’s successes. In addition, the gala will feature cameo appearances from Tampa Bay personalities that you won’t want to miss!



While this annual fundraising event is typically an in-person luncheon, it is moving online this year, due to the current environment. However, the need to support Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s mission of service remains the same! All donations are tax deductible and provide funds directly to Dress for Success Tampa Bay to help their clients weather these challenging times.



Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women. In addition, the nonprofit also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life.



Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913



https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/



