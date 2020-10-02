PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Concertex

Contour from Concertex


It's an energy, it's a vibe.

Northvale, NJ, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Contour joins the performance driven line with the introduction of the fall 2020 Re-Warp collection from Concertex. Sophisticated and energetic, the coated fabric plays with light and shadow using a new technology. Contour is constructed with an engraved roller, that applies a layer of polyurethane, to create a raised, textured design that is smooth and sleek.

A curvaceous graphic, bold and serene – Contour is an upholstery pattern that is as unique in style as it is in construction. Mimicking the undercurrent that moves through water and air – the design pulsates across the face of the polyurethane. Boasting over 100,000 double rubs, bleach cleanable, and HHI compliant, Contour has a Graffiti-Free finishing to withstand the rigorous demands of all workplace, hospitality, and healthcare facilities. The bold and beautiful design is available in six striking colorways – Jet Stream, Titanium, Jungle, Ember, Deep Water, and Smoke.

About the Company:Technology is the foundation of Concertex’s approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare, and contract markets.
Contact Information
Concertex
Michela Olzen
201-750-3460
Contact
concertex.com

