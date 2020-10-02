Press Releases Redcat RC Press Release

Receive press releases from Redcat RC: By Email RSS Feeds: Redcat Announces Their New Affiliate Program

Phoenix, AZ, October 02, 2020 --(



The interesting thing about this program is that many Redcat owners are already creating and posting engaging content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and other social media platforms, featuring their favorite Redcat vehicles. The new Redcat affiliate program gives these content creators the opportunity to earn some extra money while doing what they love.



The Redcat affiliate program is free to join and Redcat does most of the work for you. Redcat offers the tools to help the affiliate earn and track their commissions 24x7 with realtime online reports. This includes reports on referral links, orders placed, conversion rate, sales, earning and payment history. Redcat offers an affiliate toolbar to make link creation a breeze. The link toolbar allows the affiliate to quickly link to any Redcat product and build customized text links, text and image links, and image only links to Redcat products.



Once signed up, the affiliate can then place their personal affiliate link on any or all of their social media posts and website, if they have one. If someone is inspired by the affiliate’s content, they will click on the affiliate link and if the prospective buyer then purchases a product from the Redcat website, the affiliate will receive a 5% commission of the product's purchase price. All Redcat products offer the same 5% earned commission payout, excluding special offers.



To learn more and to sign up as a Redcat Affiliate please visit https://redcatracing.goaffpro.com/.



The Redcat Experience

Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.



Follow Redcat Racing on:

redcatracing.com

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

https://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing Phoenix, AZ, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Redcat has launched a new affiliate program, which allows Radio Control hobby enthusiasts the opportunity to earn extra income while creating and posting inspiring Redcat based content.The interesting thing about this program is that many Redcat owners are already creating and posting engaging content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and other social media platforms, featuring their favorite Redcat vehicles. The new Redcat affiliate program gives these content creators the opportunity to earn some extra money while doing what they love.The Redcat affiliate program is free to join and Redcat does most of the work for you. Redcat offers the tools to help the affiliate earn and track their commissions 24x7 with realtime online reports. This includes reports on referral links, orders placed, conversion rate, sales, earning and payment history. Redcat offers an affiliate toolbar to make link creation a breeze. The link toolbar allows the affiliate to quickly link to any Redcat product and build customized text links, text and image links, and image only links to Redcat products.Once signed up, the affiliate can then place their personal affiliate link on any or all of their social media posts and website, if they have one. If someone is inspired by the affiliate’s content, they will click on the affiliate link and if the prospective buyer then purchases a product from the Redcat website, the affiliate will receive a 5% commission of the product's purchase price. All Redcat products offer the same 5% earned commission payout, excluding special offers.To learn more and to sign up as a Redcat Affiliate please visit https://redcatracing.goaffpro.com/.The Redcat ExperienceRedcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.Follow Redcat Racing on:redcatracing.comfacebook.com/RedcatRacingyoutube.com/user/RedcatRacingtwitter.com/RedcatRacinglinkedin.com/company/redcat-racinghttps://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing Contact Information Redcat RC

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Redcat RC