The Law Office of Kwartler Manus, LLC Would Like to Announce That It Has Selected Ms. Daad Sharfi, NYU, as the Recipient of Their 2020 Public Interest Scholarship

Please join the Law Office of Kwartler Manus, LLC in congratulating their outstanding 2020 scholarship awardee. They wish her educational, professional, and personal success. Philadelphia, PA, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In order to help students take a thoughtful approach to their college selection process and assist with education-related expenses for the 2020-2021 collegiate year, Kwartler Manus, LLC. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania offered a $1,000 scholarship opportunity for an incoming or current law student interested in pursuing Public Interest Law.The law office of Kwartler Manus, LLC would like to announce that it has selected Ms. Daad Sharfi, NYU, as the recipient of The Kwartler Manus Public Interest Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.Ms. Sharfi, the outstanding awardee for the 2020 Kwartler Manus Public Interest Scholarship is an immigrant from Oman, who settled in the United States at the age of thirteen. Having grown up in an area of Chicago densely populated by foreign-born immigrants, her experiences with poverty, unobtainable access to education, prejudices, profiling, and immigration have compelled her to pursue a law degree at New York University’s School of Law. She has made a difference for those in her community by holding the positions of Community Fellow and Accredited-Representative with the Immigrant Justice Corps, Fellow at Coro Pittsburgh, Peer Liaison with the Afro American Cultural Center at Yale, and Fellow at Primo Center for Women and Children. Her background in assisting fellow migrants has compelled her to pursue law school with the hope of becoming a fearless advocate that works in partnership with the community.Please join the Law Office of Kwartler Manus, LLC in congratulating their outstanding 2020 scholarship awardee. They wish her educational, professional, and personal success.