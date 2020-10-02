iPOP Alum Kellan Lutz’s New Film Selected for Orlando Film Festival

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Kellan Lutz’s new Film "Divertimento" is an Official Selection of the Orlando Film Festival.

Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020 --(



"Divertimento," written and directed Keyvan Sheikhalishahi, was also produced by the 21-year-old French filmmaker. The story follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento. The feature was shot on location in France inside a historic 18th century castle.



The selection of the film for the Orlando Film Festival was announced earlier this month. Named one of the Top-25 "Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by Moviemaker Magazine, the Orlando Film Festival is now in its 15th year. The festival showcases the best in new independent cinema from around the world.



The trailer for the film was released at the end of January but an official release date has not been set.



Kellan Lutz started on his path to success after attending "iPOP!," the twice annual LA-Based event. Kellan’s most notable for his role as Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga franchise. He next will shoot the action film "The Last Story of David."His other projects include Paramount’s ‘What Men Want’ remake. Kellan also currently appears as a series regular on CBS’s Dick Wolf drama, FBI: Most Wanted. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Zero Gravity Management, and Morris, Yorn.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



