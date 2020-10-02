Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: Garrett Hedlund, iPOP Alum, Set to Star in New Film "Outside the Wire"

Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020 --(



"Outside the Wire" is the story of an American soldier (Hedlund) and an Iraqi insurgent (Jandreau) who find themselves dependent on one another for survival. What starts as a journey of hate, will force the men to face their fears and navigate each other to reach their final destination.



The script has already been selected for Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters Lab. Film Constellation will be handling international rights for the feature along with UTA Independent handling North American distribution. Paula Linhares and Marcos Tellechea of Reagent Media are set to produce with Rick Rosenthal (“Bad Boys,” “Transparent”) and Cherien Dabis (“Amreeka,” “May in the Summer”) to serve as executive producers.



Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Most recently, he starred in Netflix’s “Triple Frontier,” alongside Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam. Garrett will next be seen in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award nominated “Mudbound,” Walter Salles’ “On the Road,” Universal Pictures’ Academy Award nominated “Unbroken” from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award nominated “Inside Llewyn Davis.”



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund is set to star in the new survivalist thriller "Outside the Wire." The film, which is currently in pre-production also stars Brady Jandreau and Zahraa Ghandour. Paxton Winter, known for "Pacified," will write and direct the feature film. Pre-sales for rights to the film began in June of this year. The feature is expected to garner festival buzz, based on director Paxton Winter’s accoladed work thus far."Outside the Wire" is the story of an American soldier (Hedlund) and an Iraqi insurgent (Jandreau) who find themselves dependent on one another for survival. What starts as a journey of hate, will force the men to face their fears and navigate each other to reach their final destination.The script has already been selected for Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters Lab. Film Constellation will be handling international rights for the feature along with UTA Independent handling North American distribution. Paula Linhares and Marcos Tellechea of Reagent Media are set to produce with Rick Rosenthal (“Bad Boys,” “Transparent”) and Cherien Dabis (“Amreeka,” “May in the Summer”) to serve as executive producers.Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Most recently, he starred in Netflix’s “Triple Frontier,” alongside Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam. Garrett will next be seen in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award nominated “Mudbound,” Walter Salles’ “On the Road,” Universal Pictures’ Academy Award nominated “Unbroken” from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award nominated “Inside Llewyn Davis.”About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA