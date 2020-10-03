Registration Opens for SMi Group’s 6th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Registration and the two-day agenda is now available for the Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference in London, next February

London, United Kingdom, October 03, 2020 --



With the previous events taking place in Rome, the event has brought forward a discussion on the growing need for more comprehensive and sophisticated Joint Maritime ISR capabilities in the Mediterranean and beyond, particularly following the Migrant Crisis that remains.



The following platforms and topics will be discussed: Unmanned ISR platforms, Space-based Maritime Reconnaissance, Fleet Air Arm ISR capabilities, Sensors at Sea and more.



For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird discount of £400 is expiring on the 30th September 2020. Register at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr1



With a global line-up of presentations from top military personnel from nations such as the UK, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Italy, US, NATO and many more, the newly released event brochure is now available online.



SMi Group are pleased to announce the speaker line-up for 2021, including:



Conference Chairman:

- Rear Admiral (ret’d) Nick Lambert, Former UK National Hydrographer, Royal Navy



Military and Government Speakers:

- Rear Admiral Krzysztof Jaworski, Commander of the Maritime Component Command, Polish Navy HQ

- Rear Admiral Alfonso Perez de Nanclares y Perez de Acevedo, Head of Satellites and Cyber Systems Branch, National Armaments Directorate, Spanish MoD

- Rear Admiral Hans-Jörg Detlefsen, Commander Maritime Air, NATO MARCOM

- Rear Admiral Fabio Agostini, Operation Commander, EUNAVFOR MED Operation IRINI

- Commodore Mike Knott, Deputy Director Maritime Capability and Force Development, Royal Navy

- Commodore Andrew Stacey, Commander, Fleet Operational Sea Training (FOST), Royal Navy

- Commodore Thomas Guy, Deputy Director, Combined Joint Operations, Sea Centre of Excellence

- Captain Fredrik Palmquist, Director, Naval Staff, Royal Swedish Navy

- Captain Luigi Ciani, Chief of the C2, Integration and Maritime Surveillance Systems Office, Italian Navy

- Captain Eric Soderberg, Program Manager Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems UAS, NAVAIR, US Navy

- Colonel Chris Holmes, DACOS Information Warfare Development, Royal Navy

- Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Ávila, Satellite and Cyber Defence Systems, Spanish MoD

- Dr Gurpartap Sandhoo, Superintendent, Naval Centre for Space Technology, US Naval Research Lab

- Dr Rhett Jefferies, Technical Director, Office of Naval Research Global

- Mr Phillip Hanson, MCA Aviation Technical Assurance Manager, Maritime and Coastguard Agency



Expert Industry Speakers:

- Senior Representative, Aerovironment

- Mrs Esma Mekraoui, Business Development & Sales Manager, Maritime Surveillance, CLS

- Mr Christophe Fontaine, European Regional Director, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

- Senior Representative, iSi

- Mr Mitchell Free, Senior Director, Global Joint Engagement Team (JET), Maxar

- Mr Stefan Kolendo, Senior Solutions Engineer – Joint Engagement Team (JET), Maxar

- Mr Alfonso Cardona, Systems Director, Commercial and Business Development Division, Navantia S.A.

- Mr William Hosack, CEO, Orbital Micro Systems

- Senior Representative, Robin Radar Systems



The event brochure is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr1



Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology

3rd-4th February 2021

Pre-conference workshop – 2nd February 2021

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, iSi, Maxar, Navantia and Robin Radar



For sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr1



