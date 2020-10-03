Press Releases Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Internet Dating Site Aitken St Dating Reaches 50,000 Registered Members

Melbourne, Australia, October 03, 2020 --(



The site has an international membership base, predominantly covering countries located in Africa.



The site is a social and relationship dating site. It has been online since 2007 and has been operating under the current name since 2019.



The site name is based on the street address of the headquarters of the site which is located in Victoria, Australia.



Aitken St Dating operates on a low-cost membership fee business model. Premium membership is required to send messages to other members, which costs approximately USD $1.50 for 3 months' membership.



Aitken St Dating contains the essential features of a dating site - member profiles with detailed fields and photos, video profiles, Kiss messages and emails.



A sophisticated search capability is available which includes an option to search by "compatibility" match. The system determines compatibility ratings based on a number of parameters including 28 personal preference questions in the members' profiles.



Online chatting has been available through the site in the past but is not currently active.



The site is available on desktop computers, smartphones and tablets. All the features of the site are available on all of the supported devices. Melbourne, Australia, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Internet dating site Aitken St Dating reached a milestone of 50,000 registered members this month.The site has an international membership base, predominantly covering countries located in Africa.The site is a social and relationship dating site. It has been online since 2007 and has been operating under the current name since 2019.The site name is based on the street address of the headquarters of the site which is located in Victoria, Australia.Aitken St Dating operates on a low-cost membership fee business model. Premium membership is required to send messages to other members, which costs approximately USD $1.50 for 3 months' membership.Aitken St Dating contains the essential features of a dating site - member profiles with detailed fields and photos, video profiles, Kiss messages and emails.A sophisticated search capability is available which includes an option to search by "compatibility" match. The system determines compatibility ratings based on a number of parameters including 28 personal preference questions in the members' profiles.Online chatting has been available through the site in the past but is not currently active.The site is available on desktop computers, smartphones and tablets. All the features of the site are available on all of the supported devices. Contact Information Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd

Mark McIlroy

0432 427 738



www.aitkenstdating.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd