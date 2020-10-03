PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd

Press Release

Receive press releases from Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds:

Internet Dating Site Aitken St Dating Reaches 50,000 Registered Members


Melbourne, Australia, October 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Internet dating site Aitken St Dating reached a milestone of 50,000 registered members this month.

The site has an international membership base, predominantly covering countries located in Africa.

The site is a social and relationship dating site. It has been online since 2007 and has been operating under the current name since 2019.

The site name is based on the street address of the headquarters of the site which is located in Victoria, Australia.

Aitken St Dating operates on a low-cost membership fee business model. Premium membership is required to send messages to other members, which costs approximately USD $1.50 for 3 months' membership.

Aitken St Dating contains the essential features of a dating site - member profiles with detailed fields and photos, video profiles, Kiss messages and emails.

A sophisticated search capability is available which includes an option to search by "compatibility" match. The system determines compatibility ratings based on a number of parameters including 28 personal preference questions in the members' profiles.

Online chatting has been available through the site in the past but is not currently active.

The site is available on desktop computers, smartphones and tablets. All the features of the site are available on all of the supported devices.
Contact Information
Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd
Mark McIlroy
0432 427 738
Contact
www.aitkenstdating.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help