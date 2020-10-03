Media Moon Receives Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification by the State of Illinois

Press Releases Media Moon, LLC. Press Release

Award-Winning Hoffman Estates technology company was recently MBE certified by the State of Illinois.

Hoffman Estates, IL, October 03, 2020 --(



With the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, the State of Illinois certifies that minority-owned businesses are at least 51% owned and controlled by a minority.



The State of Illinois' Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification is also accepted by other government agencies along with some private agencies.



Media Moon's name will appear in the State of Illinois' Directory as a certified vendor with the Business Enterprise Program in the specialty areas of:



NIGP 92000: Date Processing, Computer, Programming, and Software Services

NIGP 92040: Programming Services, Computer, Including Mobile Device Applications

NIGP 93937: Electronic Equipment Maintenance and Repair



“We’re extremely thrilled to be certified by the State of Illinois as a Minority Business Enterprise. This will help us continue to grow on our current path with more opportunities,” said Patricio Aguilar, President of Media Moon, LLC.



Media Moon is a Hoffman Estates technology company that provides Managed IT Services to small businesses across all industries in the Chicagoland area. The company considers each client's unique requirements when providing solutions and strives to be an overall exceptional technology partner.



To learn more about Media Moon and the services the company provides, please visit the organization's website: https://media-moon.com/.



About Media Moon, LLC.



Media Moon, LLC. is a Hoffman Estates managed IT service provider (MSP) that aims to give peace of mind and increased productivity by managing and optimizing business technology. They specialize in providing support that is focused on preventing downtime caused by technology.



Patricio Aguilar

(866) 633-4206



https://media-moon.com



