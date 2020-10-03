KPH Healthcare Services, Inc. Enters Into Multifaceted Community Solar Program with Nexamp, Under the Guidance of Power Management Company

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Power Management Company Press Release

Advised by Power Management Company, a Rochester, NY-based energy management consultancy, KPH evaluated community solar options in an effort to significantly reduce and control its overall electricity costs by supporting local solar projects.

Rochester, NY, October 03, 2020 --



New York State’s newly minted community solar program has allowed solar developers like Nexamp to work to improve accessibility for residents and businesses. Nexamp community solar farms generate clean electricity that is fed directly to the local utility grid. KPH will offset its electric bills with solar energy produced at sites in Madison and Chemung counties. Construction at the sites began in 2020 and are expected to be commissioned this year and into the spring of 2021.



KPH will serve as an anchor offtaker for three local solar farms, taking upwards of 40% of each solar project’s output. “Nexamp has been helping businesses implement solar for more than a decade, leveraging a wealth of experience and expertise to make the process simple and affordable,” noted Zaid Ashai, Nexamp CEO. Businesses like KPH are embracing the advantages of distributed solar, such as enhanced sustainability and while also guaranteeing savings on their utility bills. As an additional value, the partnership will also allow KPH employees and customers to reap the cost saving benefits.



For almost 20 years, Power Management has been KPH’s trusted energy advisor. Over the past several years, Power Management has helped the company evaluate solar options, seeking the right fit. “This opportunity made it possible for KPH to leverage renewable energy and further control and reduce their annual energy spend across multiple utility zones. Avoiding the physical installation of solar panels across multiple facilities coupled with guaranteed savings and zero out-of-pocket costs made Nexamp’s community solar offer a win-win for KPH,” noted John Burt, CEO of Power Management.



Michael Burgess, VP Financial Planning and Treasury for KPH, stated that the organization had been discussing the potential of a community-based project for quite some time, but held off for the right opportunity. “Being good stewards of the environment is an important part of the values we hold as a company. Community solar is an easy way for us to support clean energy while also saving money that can be used for other customer-facing priorities.”



KPH is expected to start deriving cost savings from the community solar programs the Fall of 2020.



About Power Management Company

Power Management Company is an independent energy advisory firm that provides strategic energy consulting services for over 24,000 commercial, industrial, governmental and institutional meters throughout the United States. Founded in 1997, Power Management manages energy procurement activities on behalf of clients for energy commodities, LED lighting projects and renewable energy systems. With unparalleled market knowledge and expertise, Power Management takes energy management to a higher level through a comprehensive process that includes research, recommendation and implementation. Visit them at www.powermgt.com



About KPH Healthcare Services, Inc.

Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today KPH Healthcare Services is a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of five divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores throughout New York and Vermont; (2) HealthDirect Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; and (5) KinnectTM, an on-site clinical care pharmacy. KPH Healthcare Services is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 4,000 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Visit www.kphhealthcareservices.com to learn more.



About Nexamp

Nexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solutions for the deployment and operation of solar and energy storage assets. Our comprehensive capabilities span the entire solar project lifecycle - including project development, design and construction, financing, operations and maintenance, and customer acquisition and management. Our integrated, best-in class solutions make solar and energy storage simple and profitable for our clients and partners and make an impact every day. With a rapidly expanding network of property owners, businesses, communities and residents benefitting from our growing portfolio of solar and energy storage assets across the US, Nexamp and our partners are laying the groundwork for a cleaner, more secure energy future. 