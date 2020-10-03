ThrottleNet Announces Move to New Offices in St. Louis

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ThrottleNet Press Release

ThrottleNet's new 8,500 square foot offices currently provide space for ThrottleNet's 40+ employees with open work spaces, offices and recreation areas. The facility can be expanded for up to 50 team members.

ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of St. Louis’ top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. Then stop them. Plus, it’s all managed by IT gurus who could write books on ransomware, botnet, DDoS, and phishing. While we invested in the brains, we also put a lot into our core technology divisions to address the business needs for a managed network and managed cloud. Whether it’s Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. St. Louis, MO, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ThrottleNet announces they have completed the move into their new offices in the Sunset Hills area. The new location is at 12970 Maurer Industrial Dr., Suite 150, St. Louis, MO 63127.The new 8,500 square foot offices currently provide space for ThrottleNet’s 40+ employees with open work spaces, offices and recreation areas. The facility can be expanded for up to 50 team members.George Rosenthal, a ThrottleNet Partner, said the fast growing firm needed more space and, at the same time, wanted to showcase its culture to both clients and employees. “We are an open book management company and wanted our culture to reflect the team makeup and enthusiasm for customer service. Anywhere you walk in the office you can see exactly how the company is performing, in real-time.”ThrottleNet used an interior designer to create the space. The central work spaces are highlighted by wooden accents. Wooden tables are used in break areas. The offices feature a bright and cheery atmosphere highlighted by ThrottleNet’s blue and green colors.A colorful chalk mural created by Chelsea Ritter-Soronen and her team at Chalk Riot also highlight the space. The mural features an artistic rendition of the ThrottleNet logo and colors, gray bricks, and is offset by a back drop of electronic circuitry to emphasize a high-tech look and feel.“We wanted to create a space that is innovative, comfortable and simply a fun place to be,” Rosenthal said. “It certainly stands out from other service companies in the IT industry and provides us with plenty of room for expansion as we continue to add clients and staff.”For a complete online tour of ThrottleNet’s new offices visit https://throttlenet.com/tour.ThrottleNet, recently named the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly for the fifth year in a row, became an open book management company in 2010 and every member of the team shares in the firm’s monthly profits. This, coupled with the fact that customers are not locked into long term agreements, ensures each team member goes above and beyond to provide the best customer service in the industry. For additional information visit https://throttlenet.comAbout ThrottleNet, Inc.ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of St. Louis’ top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. Then stop them. Plus, it’s all managed by IT gurus who could write books on ransomware, botnet, DDoS, and phishing. While we invested in the brains, we also put a lot into our core technology divisions to address the business needs for a managed network and managed cloud. Whether it’s Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. Contact Information ThrottleNet

