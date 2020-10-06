Press Releases M3Linked Press Release

Receive press releases from M3Linked: By Email RSS Feeds: M3Linked™ Starts Nationwide Expansion with New Community in Metro Detroit Helping Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Connect-Energize-Grow

Birmingham, MI, October 06, 2020 --(



The company is also revealing a new, highly engaging member website to connect members to their events all over the country. M3Linked will be establishing communities in 10 additional cities this year, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.



“In these unprecedented times, it can seem impossible to make the connections to help your business grow. We have found that the M3Linked method of community building, while not ‘pandemic-proof,’ is resilient with our members uniting to help one another,” said Nelick. “Entrepreneurship does not have to be an island – it can be a connector.”



M3Linked is the evolution of Eliances, founded in 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona. The organization quickly grew to over 600 members, and over the past 7 years has generated more than 300 weekly experiences, hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars in business ventures with robust professional and personal relationships developed along the way. M3Linked has taken the winning formula and is scaling it for national expansion so that entrepreneurs around the country have the same opportunity to experience these communities. M3Linked allows members to Connect, Energize and Grow by cultivating and deepening key relationships, developing targeted partnerships of business communities, and discovering relevant, innovative mentors and masterminds.



About M3Linked

Headquartered in Birmingham, MI, M3Linked currently operates in eight states serving 36 major metropolitan communities. M3Linked builds communities of entrepreneurs, CEO’s, business owners, inventors, and investors to facilitate connections for personal and professional growth. Unlike transactional networking groups, community members benefit from experiences, specifically orchestrated to help move the needle in their life. Visit M3Linked.com to find an M3Linked Community near you. Birmingham, MI, October 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- M3Linked™ CEO Steven Nelick announced today the expansion of M3Linked with the new Detroit community to be led by Executive Director, Mary Jane Nowak. M3Linked is where business owners and entrepreneurs can Connect, Energize, and Grow priceless contacts and connections by cultivating relationships and opportunities in a private, confidential, invite-only setting.The company is also revealing a new, highly engaging member website to connect members to their events all over the country. M3Linked will be establishing communities in 10 additional cities this year, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.“In these unprecedented times, it can seem impossible to make the connections to help your business grow. We have found that the M3Linked method of community building, while not ‘pandemic-proof,’ is resilient with our members uniting to help one another,” said Nelick. “Entrepreneurship does not have to be an island – it can be a connector.”M3Linked is the evolution of Eliances, founded in 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona. The organization quickly grew to over 600 members, and over the past 7 years has generated more than 300 weekly experiences, hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars in business ventures with robust professional and personal relationships developed along the way. M3Linked has taken the winning formula and is scaling it for national expansion so that entrepreneurs around the country have the same opportunity to experience these communities. M3Linked allows members to Connect, Energize and Grow by cultivating and deepening key relationships, developing targeted partnerships of business communities, and discovering relevant, innovative mentors and masterminds.About M3LinkedHeadquartered in Birmingham, MI, M3Linked currently operates in eight states serving 36 major metropolitan communities. M3Linked builds communities of entrepreneurs, CEO’s, business owners, inventors, and investors to facilitate connections for personal and professional growth. Unlike transactional networking groups, community members benefit from experiences, specifically orchestrated to help move the needle in their life. Visit M3Linked.com to find an M3Linked Community near you. Contact Information M3Linked

Tina Fleming

248-613-3898



www.m3linked.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from M3Linked