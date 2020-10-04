Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Lawyer Lindsay Childs Publishes Family and Divorce Law Book

Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

King of Prussia, PA, October 04, 2020 --(



With a focus on the intersection of family law and estate planning, the book covers complex issues in family and divorce law, particularly for clients aged 45 or older, to help family law practitioners better serve their clients in divorce cases. The book also includes several appendices that provide relevant case law and statutes for all states. Some of the topics Ms. Childs addresses in the book include nonprobate assets, intestacy, retirement plans, and various spousal support issues. Information found in the updated edition includes handling a divorcing couple’s assets while considering issues related to their age, length of their marriage, medical directives, wills and trusts, and more.



Divorce in the Golden Years is the first book Ms. Childs has authored and can be purchased through the American Bar Association.



Lindsay Childs, Esq. is an associate family attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She limits her practice to family law matters, including divorce, custody, and support. Ms. Childs is a certified Parenting Coordinator and has been appointed as a guardian ad litem for children in a number of custody, abuse, and neglect cases.



She is currently serving as Secretary of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section and is currently on the Montgomery Bar Association Board of Directors.



About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.



