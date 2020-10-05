Registration for SMi Group’s Virtual Military PNT Conference Will be Closing in Just Under Two Weeks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: The virtual Military PNT conference will take place on SMi’s Virtual Conference Platform over 19th and 20th October 2020 to explore satellite navigation technology in depth.

London, United Kingdom, October 05, 2020 --(



It will be taking place online on SMi’s Virtual Conference Platform; a fully interactive virtual space where delegates can connect with attendees from across the globe, listen to speaking sessions, join networking events, visit virtual exhibitor booths and more.



All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for just £499. Registration will be closing on Thursday 15th October at midnight, so interested parties are urged to register as soon as possible at: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom13.



What To Expect From SMI’S Virtual Conference Platform:



· Live and on-demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market



· Network with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantly



· Visit virtual booths: Visit exhibitor booths full of brochures, videos, and presentations



· Join meetings & socials: Join preferred speaking sessions and virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionality



· Accessibility: All of this can be done via your laptop from the comfort of your own home, without the added expense of travel and overnight accommodation costs.



Conference Highlights:



· Understand how PNT constellations are developing, and discuss procurement priorities and requirements for the next generation of global navigation systems



· Hear military briefings from the US DoD, UK MoD and other nations on the present and future of PNT



· Hear key updates from commercial solution providers building cutting edge technologies



· Network with key players in the field from military, government and industry



View the finalised agenda and speaker line-up at: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom13



Military PNT Virtual Conference

Date: 19th – 20th October 2020

Time Zone: BST

Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Sponsor: L3Harris



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom13



