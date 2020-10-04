PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Missouri Pyrotechnics Association

Sky Wars Supports Two Area Nonprofits


St. Louis' largest fireworks show gives back to community.

St. Louis, MO, October 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sky Wars recently held its 15th annual invitational fireworks championship that supported two nonprofit organizations.

The event raised $3,500 for nonprofit partner Concerned Citizens for Animal Care of Warren County and its “Raise the Woof” campaign. AGAPE received a total donation valued at $2,037.55 from a canned food drive combined with monetary contributions. The donation will provide 2,993 meals to the Warrenton, Mo. nonprofit organization.

Founded in 2001, the Concerned Citizens for Animal Care (CCAC) of Warren County is working to establish a new no-kill animal shelter for the area.

AGAPE was founded in 1996 and provides food to individuals and families who face food insecurity. It is the only full-service nonprofit agency dedicated to hunger and poverty issues in Warren County, Mo.

“This is our nonprofit’s 15th anniversary and the first year we have ever worked with two organizations at a single event,” said Missouri Pyrotechnics Association Vice President Rob Cima. “We appreciate the fireworks community’s support of these two amazing agencies.”

Sky Wars, which is from the original creators of Pyromania, features invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top fireworks choreographers. For more information, call (314) 730-0793.
Missouri Pyrotechnics Association
Rob Cima
314-730-0793
www.skywarsevent.com

