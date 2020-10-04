Sky Wars Supports Two Area Nonprofits

Press Releases Missouri Pyrotechnics Association Press Release

St. Louis' largest fireworks show gives back to community.

St. Louis, MO, October 04, 2020 --(



The event raised $3,500 for nonprofit partner Concerned Citizens for Animal Care of Warren County and its “Raise the Woof” campaign. AGAPE received a total donation valued at $2,037.55 from a canned food drive combined with monetary contributions. The donation will provide 2,993 meals to the Warrenton, Mo. nonprofit organization.



Founded in 2001, the Concerned Citizens for Animal Care (CCAC) of Warren County is working to establish a new no-kill animal shelter for the area.



AGAPE was founded in 1996 and provides food to individuals and families who face food insecurity. It is the only full-service nonprofit agency dedicated to hunger and poverty issues in Warren County, Mo.



“This is our nonprofit’s 15th anniversary and the first year we have ever worked with two organizations at a single event,” said Missouri Pyrotechnics Association Vice President Rob Cima. “We appreciate the fireworks community’s support of these two amazing agencies.”



Rob Cima

314-730-0793



www.skywarsevent.com



